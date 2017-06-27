Growth Vs. Value: Time To Rotate?

One bank has three reasons to go the value route.

Is it time to rotate, or should you stick with what's worked?

The value versus growth debate is heating up in earnest.

Right, so the whole growth versus value debate is really heating up.

I wrote about this the other day, but I wanted to revisit it because it's one of those topics that's quickly becoming ubiquitous and ubiquity has a way of becoming self-fulfilling.

Although people have been having this discussion for a while now, Goldman's now infamous FAAMG note thrust it into the limelight.

Essentially there's a basic question and a more nuanced riff on the same topic.

The basic question is simply this: are growth stocks in a bubble? The answer depends on your definition of "bubble." As I noted in the post linked above, Citi is comparing the current environment to the dot-com boom/bust and when that's your yardstick, almost nothing qualifies as overbought. It's kind of like comparing the price of a dozen roses around Valentine's Day to the tulip mania and concluding that despite the inflated holiday prices, flowers are actually cheap.

Here are the Citi charts for anyone who missed them:

(Citi)

Oh, and here's the amusing screengrab from the note that got a few laughs:





(Citi)

Additionally, it's worth noting that when you see graphics comparing relative valuations for growth and value, the assumption is that they're not both overvalued - I don't think that's a safe assumption.

The more nuanced question goes something like this: if growth, momentum and low volatility have all become synonymous from a factor perspective, is it possible that they'll all get dumped mechanically/systematically one day? I won't dive back down that rabbit hole here, but if you want to, I talked about it at length previously.

Anyway, the growth versus value conversation is worth having for investors who want to stay in the market but want to exercise some degree of caution about how they're allocating.

Just to give you an idea of the market's propensity to rotate, do note that the iShares Core U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) had its largest outflow on record yesterday:

(Bloomberg)

On Tuesday night, Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha (who at one point this year was the biggest equity bull on the Street) is out with his take on why you should ditch growth for value going forward.

I'm not much for basing investment decisions on lines someone drew on a chart, but I've got to admit, this is a pretty compelling visual as far as these things go:

(Deutsche Bank)

Obviously that suggests value should get a bounce sometime around... well... sometime around "now."

Implicit in value's recent underperformance (and thereby the move to the lower end of the band you see in the chart above) is a downturn in cyclical growth indicators. There are some compositional factors that help to explain the post-election action which saw value outperform initially and then underperform dramatically in the new year. As Deutsche Bank notes, "the Financials for represent 34% of the S&P Pure Value index currently [while] growth is biased toward disproportionately high representation of Tech stocks, making up 31% of the S&P Pure Growth index."

Bottom line: if you think i) the incoming econ data is going to reverse course (i.e. turn up), ii) the Fed is correct to call subdued inflation "transitory", iii) rates aren't likely to fall any further, then this is probably a good time to rotate out of growth and into value.

Here's Deutsche Bank:

Three reasons to be long Value over Growth here: 1. the ratio is at the bottom of its band in the last 7 years; 2. macro data surprises are at the bottom of the range from where they have typically turned up; 3. and we see the risk-reward to rates being to the upside

I've spared you the tedious color (those interested can read the full note here), but I think you get the point.

I guess ultimately the question is whether you want to risk forgoing the gains that would accrue to you if we are indeed in the early innings of another dot-com-boom-ish market in the interest of avoiding a dramatic re-rating of the names that have driven almost half of the market's YTD gains.

As always, do with this as you see fit, but I thought it was worth bringing to your attention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.