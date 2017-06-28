The Dollar And The End Of Q2

A significant recovery in the value of the U.S. dollar against other world currencies began in May 2014 when the greenback index was trading at below the 79 level. By March 2015, the dollar rose by over 27% and was trading around 100. A twenty-month period of consolidation followed, and the index traded in a range from 92-100. In November 2016, the dollar embarked on another leg to the upside rising to highs of 103.815 in January 2017. The dollar had moved 31.5% higher than the May 2014 and was trading at the highest level since 2002.

The dollar rallied because the U.S. central bank tapered their quantitative easing policy which was a response to the 2008 housing and global financial crisis. The Federal Reserve began to move from an accommodative stance to monetary policy to tightening credit. The U.S. economy was the first to exhibit moderate economic growth and gains in employment data, so the move towards higher rates of interest when compared to Europe and Japan where short-term yields fell to negative territory supported the dollar.

The dollar looked like it would continue to move to the upside in January as interest rate differentials between the greenback and euro and yen currencies continue to widen. However, a combination of political and economic factors sent the dollar index back below the 100 level at the end of January, and the dollar has been making lower highs and lower lows since during the current corrective period. The dollar index is currently trading at just above the 96 level on the September futures contract and is down by over 7.2% from the highs just six months ago.

June could mark the fourth consecutive month of losses

June could turn out to be the fourth straight month for losses in the dollar index, and news from ECB President Mario Draghi on June 27 could have sealed the short-term fate of the U.S. currency. Mr. Draghi adopted a particularly hawkish tone while the International Monetary Fund trimmed their expectations of economic growth in the U.S. from 2.3 to 2.1%. On Tuesday, the dollar gave up all of the gains it had made since the Fed hiked rates earlier in June and fell to the lower end of its trading range. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the September dollar index futures contract highlights, the index rose from lows of 96.02 to 97.515 in the aftermath of the latest Fed rate hike of 25 basis points on June 15. However, the index fell back to just above the lows on Tuesday, June 27 after the comments of Draghi and the IMF and the trading pattern since the January highs remains intact.

Lower highs and lower lows since January

When the dollar index moved to 103.815 in early January, it looked like the reserve currency of the world was on a fast track to even higher highs. The optimism that reverberated through financial markets in the wake of the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States caused the dollar, stocks, and many raw material prices to move to the upside. However, as the realities of the political process in Washington DC sunk into markets and after an early legislative failure when it came to health care, the optimism turned to pessimism and markets reversed. All the while, the administration had advocated for a lower dollar citing the benefits of a weaker currency for to improve the position of the United States in international trade. The dollar began moving south in January, and now it is once again trading near the lowest level of 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the dollar index was trading at the 96.10 level on June 27, and it is now fast approaching its critical level of technical support.

The critical level for the dollar bull

On election night in the United States last November, the kneejerk reaction to the surprise victory of the Republican candidate was a move lower in the dollar index. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the lows from election night stand at 95.80 on the September futures contract. On the continuous contract, critical technical support stands at just below the 96 level. As of the close of business on Tuesday, the index was around 0.30 points above support and below there; the dollar could be in for a challenge of 2016.

The greenback ignores higher rates

Currencies tend to move higher or lower because of interest rate differentials. These days, short-term dollar rates are around 165 basis points higher than the same yields offered by the euro and yen. The Fed promised another rate hike by the end of this year which could extend the differential to 190 basis points. If the ECB and Japanese central bank do not hike rates in 2018, we could be looking at a differential that is 265 basis points based on the Fed’s guidance that there will be three more increases in the Fed Funds rate next year. The dollar has ignored higher rates, which is not the norm for currency markets.

Meanwhile, the trend in the dollar index is lower, and if it breaks below the 95.80 level, it could be heading for the 2016 lows. Source: CQG

Momentum on the monthly chart for the dollar turned lower in March, and the greenback index continues to be in a bearish trend. The next level of support on the monthly chart stands at the May 2016 lows at the 91.88 level, which is another 4.4% lower and a big move for the U.S. currency.

Fiat currencies continue to depreciate

If the dollar index does fall to its support level on the monthly chart, it will mean that the currency will have depreciated by 13% from the January 2017 highs. While dollar weakness has many ramifications for trade and the prices of other assets, perhaps most significantly for raw material prices, all currency prices have weakened over the past nine years. The global financial crisis of 2008 caused central banks to employ programs of quantitative easing and to slash interest rates to historically low levels. Central bank action to encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit borrowing was a response to stimulate economic conditions and avoid a global economic depression. While QE has ended in the U.S., rates are rising, and the balance sheet will decline over coming months, all of the cheap capital that flooded markets in the U.S. and around the world has affected the value of paper money. Currency notes are instruments that derive their value from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the money. The central bank policies of past years have diluted all currency value, and the current prices of gold and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum are signs that fiat currencies continue to depreciate.

This Friday will mark the end of the second quarter of 2017, and if the dollar index closes below 96.915 on the September futures contract, it will market the fourth straight month of losses for the greenback. If the price on June 30 is below 95.80, it could set up the fifth straight month of a lower dollar before it even starts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.