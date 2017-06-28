Corn Leads Ethanol And Both Follow Gasoline

Ethanol added to gasoline has long been a method of decreasing reliance on fossil fuels and hydrocarbons like oil and gas. In the United States, gasoline for powering automobiles is a blend of petroleum-based gasoline and 10 percent ethanol since the oil crisis in the late 1970s. Ethanol is a biofuel around in the world. The source of production depends on commodities output. In Brazil, the world’s leading producer of cane sugar, ethanol is a refined from sugar. In the United States, which produces more than 30% of the world’s corn supplies each year, ethanol is a byproduct of corn.

Commodities economics are a rather simple exercise. When supplies rise, prices tend to fall until production slows, and inventories decline. At the same time, demand for the less expensive raw material will increase leading to higher prices. When prices move higher, producers tend to increase output to a level where demand moves lower and inventories build. The cycle of commodities prices repeats over time. However, when it comes to the price of ethanol, corn, and gasoline the equation becomes more complicated as the price level of each raw material impacts the other. Since the end of May, the prices of crude oil and oil products have moved significantly lower, and that has had significant ramifications for the price of both ethanol and corn.

Less corn planting in 2017 led to a brief recovery, but inventories cap the rally

The price of CBOT corn futures traded in a range from $3.60 to $3.80 on the July futures contract from March through June when word that corn planting would be lower this year caused the price of the grain to rally. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July futures highlights, the price of corn broke out to the upside on June 7 when it moved above the $3.80 per bushel level. Corn peaked on June 8 at $3.9175, and it has since declined back to around $3.60. The momentary rally ran out of gas when the market remembered that there is still a lot of corn left in storage after four straight years of bumper crops in the United States, the world’s leading producer of the grain. The economics of corn is not quite as simple as other commodities because of the ethanol mandate. Therefore, corn prices are sensitive to movements in the crude oil and gasoline markets.

Crude oil and gasoline slide and ethanol follows

Crude oil declined dramatically from May 25 through June 21. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, August NYMEX crude oil futures dropped from $52.22 to $42.05 per barrel and the decline in the energy commodity took gasoline prices along for the ride to the downside. Source: CQG

August gasoline futures were trading at $1.6619 per gallon on May 24, and they fell to lows of $1.3902 on June 21. The drop in gasoline caused pressure on the ethanol price. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, August ethanol futures moved from $1.59 on June 16 to lows of $1.48 per gallon on June 23. Crude oil sent gasoline lower, which put pressure on the price of ethanol and corn has responded by failing at the June 8 highs and moving below the bottom end of its trading range. The path of least resistance for the price of corn is a complex and multifaceted equation.

Ethanol is still at a premium

Ethanol is still trading at a premium when compared to the price of corn. As of Tuesday, June 27 August ethanol futures were trading at the $1.50 level while August gasoline was at around $1.4480 per gallon. Ethanol was trading at a 5.2 cent premium to the oil product. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the August ethanol minus gasoline spread shows, ethanol it was trading at a premium these days, but that is not the historical norm for the price relationship between the biofuel and oil product.

Gasoline tends to trade at a premium

For more than a decade, gasoline has spent most of the time trading at a premium to the price of ethanol.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of ethanol minus gasoline displays, the long-term norm for the spread dating back to 2006 is a premium for gasoline over ethanol. The median for the price relationship is around the 40 cents per gallon level. However, during many of the years where gasoline was trading at the median level in the spread or higher, the price of crude oil was north of $100 per barrel and gasoline was trading at prices that were at or above $3 per gallon. With gasoline at half that level these days, the price pressure on ethanol has increased. Anyone trading in the corn market must watch changes in this spread as it could impact the price direction for corn over the weeks and months ahead.

Weak energy equals selling in corn

The most recent selling in crude oil and gasoline markets has translated into lower prices for corn-based ethanol. Gasoline peaked on May 24, one day before oil began its slide to the $42.05 per barrel level. Corn peaked on June 8, and ethanol followed on June 16. Weak energy led to selling in corn, and the price of ethanol has adjusted to reflect the current economics when it comes to biofuel production in the United States.

When it comes to the future, August gasoline futures reached a low of $1.3902 on June 21. Crude oil’s recent bottom occurred on the same day. Corn fell to $3.565 on June 23, and ethanol’s nadir occurred on June 26. All of the markets have moved off their lows this week. The ultimate arbiter for the price of corn each year is Mother Nature as the weather across the fertile Plains of the United States will determine the total crop. However, while corn is the input in ethanol production in the U.S., it will be the price of oil and gasoline that drives the biofuel and could impact corn demand in the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.