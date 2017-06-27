Mid-Con Energy Partners: A High-Risk, High-Reward Energy Name

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) has seen its unit price fall around 30% since the beginning of June as oil prices have also fallen substantially during the past few weeks. I believe that Mid-Con could now nearly double from current levels, although there is significant risk involved. For Mid-Con to nearly double, it needs to avoid major difficulties with its credit facility lenders, start growing its production modestly again and also have the long-term price of oil go back up to around $50. While I believe that oil should generally gravitate to the $45 to $55 range over time, if oil is stuck at the low end of that range or below for the rest of 2017, that could cause problems for Mid-Con with its credit facility. Thus Mid-Con is both a bet on modestly higher long-term oil prices and a partial recovery that happens before October.

Limited Impact On Finances

Lower oil prices will only have a modest impact on Mid-Con's finances during the rest of 2017. The difference between $44 oil (current strip) and $50 oil over the back half of 2017 for Mid-Con's cash flow is around $1.4 million, as the decrease in oil revenue is significantly offset by hedges and production tax savings. Thus, Mid-Con's credit facility borrowings are estimated to be a bit over $115 million at the end of 2017 based on strip prices now, versus $113.7 million when calculated from prices at the beginning of June.

Oil prices will have a somewhat larger effect on 2018 results due to its relative lack of hedges (at least ones that come into play with mid-$40s oil). Mid-Con's cash flow next year would change by around $5 million at $46 oil (2018 strip prices) compared to $50 oil.

Credit Facility Comes Into Play Again

The lower oil prices could have a much more significant effect on Mid-Con's credit facility though. The changes in strip prices may affect Mid-Con's estimated reserve value by around 15% to 20% compared to mid-to-late May. That would translate into an estimated $110 million to $120 million borrowing base for Mid-Con should oil strip prices stay close to current levels by the October re-determination. As Mid-Con's credit facility borrowings are estimated to be close to $115 million at the end of 2017, at current strip prices, Mid-Con might end up with a slight borrowing base deficiency or limited availability. There is also some risk that Mid-Con's credit facility lenders will require Mid-Con to make moves (such as more deferred puts) to reduce the risk to the lenders.

Mid-$40s oil will also result in Mid-Con's debt to EBITDAX ratio rising to around 4.4x by the end of 2017, necessitating a temporary relaxation of its credit facility covenant. Mid-Con should be able to get its debt to EBITDAX ratio down below 4.0x again by the end of 2018 if oil averages $46+ during that year.

Valuation

I previously mentioned that I believed Mid-Con could be worth $2.50 by the end of 2018 at $50 oil, while a $4 change in the price of oil should theoretically change the value of Mid-Con's units by around $1.

Near-term oil futures (such as August 2017) have gone down by around $4 to $5 per barrel since the beginning of June. However, oil futures in mid-2019 are down less than $2 per barrel, while 2021 futures are around the same or slightly higher than they were at the beginning of June.

The large decline in Mid-Con's unit price over the past few weeks appears primarily due to the increased risk surrounding its credit facility as near-term oil prices have been hit hard.

Conclusion

Mid-Con Energy Partners has seen its risk and reward both increase over the last few weeks. The outlook for longer-term oil prices hasn't changed much and I believe that $45 to $55 will be the general range for oil in the long run. That price range should work fairly well for Mid-Con (aside from potential credit facility complications), as it should be able to modestly increase production and continue to reduce debt. I have a $2.50 per unit estimated value for Mid-Con at $50 oil.

The risk for Mid-Con involves its credit facility, as its borrowing base could be reduced at current strip prices, while its credit facility covenant is in danger of being tripped. If Mid-Con can get through without additional dilution or other measures such as deferred puts, it has substantial upside. However, there is the uncertainty caused by the credit facility and what the lenders may potentially require.

I have increased my position in Mid-Con recently, but am keeping it as a small holding due to the risk involved.

