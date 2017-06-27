Wal-Mart's E-Commerce Offensive Makes It A Buy

We took advantage of the recent drop in price of Wal-Mart (WMT) to make a small investment in the company for our portfolio. We believe Wal-Mart is one of the few retailers with the capital and scale to take on Amazon (AMZN). We like that new CEO (well relatively new, he took over in early 2014) is focused on e-commerce and shifted the retailer from playing to defense to playing offense. Here are the four main reasons why we see an opportunity in Wal-Mart.

First, the US retail sector is massive. Last year retail sales totaled $5.5T. Amazon had retail sales of around $107B meaning that Amazon accounted for 1.95% of the total US retail market. By comparison, Wal-Mart did approximately $364B in total sales in the US (6.6% of total retail spending). There is clearly room for multiple retailers in the economy. The retail industry is a not a “winner take all” sector. Amazon’s success does not prevent Wal-Mart from also being successful.

Second, Wal-Mart is one of the few companies with the necessary scale and distribution infrastructure to be able to take on Amazon. Wal-Mart has approximately 5,000 location in the US and Puerto Rico of which about 3,500 are super centers. This means that the company is well positioned to compete with Amazon when it comes to offering same-day delivery. About 70% of the US population lives within five miles of a Wal-Mart and 90% lives within 10 miles. With this infrastructure already in place, Wal-Mart has about 100,000 SKUs that would have same day delivery availability.

It’s this “last mile” delivery network that is the most crucial and the most expensive to build out. Wal-Mart already has a large part of this in place. Amazon on the other hand needed to make an acquisition to begin to establish a potential last mile delivery network, paying $13.7B for Whole Foods' (WFM) 460 stores. The move by Amazon into bricks and mortar should be evidence enough of just how important a last-mile distribution system will be. In fact, last-mile delivery is so expensive that it can be more profitable for companies to pay consumers to come pick up their order. For instance, Wal-Mart offers online shoppers a discount of around 5% if they pick up items at a store. Right now, the offer is for a limited amount of items but the company plans to eventually offer discounts on 1M of its most popular SKUs.

The company also is experimenting with automated kiosks located in the parking lots where consumers can pick up their online order without entering the store. We think this is a fantastic idea. In our conversations with consumers, one of the biggest complaints we’ve come across is the fact that going in a Wal-Mart is not a pleasant experience for many upper middle class consumers (not a surprise given Wal-Mart competes on price, not shopping experience). Being able to pick up your order without setting foot inside a store has the potential to expand Wal-Mart’s customer base to higher income consumers.

Third, Wal-Mart is embracing the “fail fast” tactics of tech start-ups and trying out many different programs. It’s piloting a buy online and pick-up at the store grocery program. Marc Lore, president of e-commerce at Wal-Mart also disclosed the company is testing next day delivery nationwide. The company also implemented a pilot program where store employees can deliver packages to customers that are located on their route home from work.

Fourth, Wal-Mart is going on the offensive in e-commerce. Wal-Mart has a relatively competitive offering of free two-day shipping on orders over $35. The company has also greatly expanded the breadth of its online SKUs. Last year the company had approximately 10M SKUs available on its e-commerce platform. This year the company has 50M. Yes, it’s still a far cry from Amazon’s 500M SKUs but Wal-Mart is headed down the right track. Also, remember that as a retailer Wal-Mart is still over three times the size of Amazon. This gives the company the most clout in the retail industry and can help it just beyond the usual tactics of squeezing suppliers margins by demanding discounts to carry their products. For instance, Wal-Mart is now starting to pressure companies to use e-commerce friendly packaging to reduce shipping costs.

Finally, the most appealing aspect of Wal-Mart is just how much of a long growth runway it has for e-commerce. The average retailer does about 7.8% of its sales online. For Wal-Mart that number is only 3%. We believe that with combination of all the aforementioned e-commerce initiatives and its huge head start in same and next day delivery the company can quickly bring those online sales numbers up and can eventually transition into a bona-fide competitor to Amazon.