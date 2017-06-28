Finding The Sweet Spot In EM Bonds

On Friday, an SA News article reported the 20th consecutive week of inflows into the emerging market bond space. Turns out that all that talk about election tampering, bribery, corruption, and protests, to name a few, doesn’t seem to be deterring investors from buying up EM bonds, or equities for that matter.

Russia sold $1 billion in 10-year Eurobonds at 4.25% and $2 billion in 20-year Eurobonds at 5.25% - and get this – buyers were mostly American according to VTB Capital, the manager of the offerings. In Latin America, ditto: Argentina sold $2.75 billion in 100-year bonds – not a typo – with a rate of 8%. Buyers of the latter, I venture to guess, are not going to be holding to maturity.

In the initial asset allocation report for Income and Growth Strategies, I had an overweight to emerging market bonds and I guess I’m not alone on this. Even with low multi-year spreads, investors are still looking for ways to generate yields that exceed the 10-YR Treasury rate – which is back down to 2.14%. The other high yielding option in fixed income is to slide down the credit scale into US high yield names rated BB+ or lower - but those spreads are also at multi-year lows and the decline in oil prices might have investors worried about another sell off in the space – like the one that occurred when oil prices dipped below 30.

So how do we invest in the space? The following is a brief description of how we arrived at our current positions.

Finding the Sweet Spot

The chart below shows the OAS Spread for the EM Corporate Plus Index, which I will use to find the baseline combination of duration and credit rating – and then determine from there where the risk/return tradeoff is acceptable to me.

Within corporate bonds, which is which is shown in the bottom row of the table below, a 265bps spread is indicative of a 1-3 year duration with a credit rating of about Ba. The big jump in spread occurs as we move from a duration of 1-3 years with a spread of 258bps, to a duration of 3-5 years with a spread of 317bps – and as we move across the credit spectrum, the biggest spike occurs as we move from Baa to Ba. Either the market is placing undue risk for bonds in this category or there is an opportunity to squeeze out a disproportionate amount of yield for a little more risk.

With the sovereign bond comparisons in the middle row of the table, the spread spikes from 203bps in the 3-5 year duration range, to 277bps in the 5-7 year duration range and also spikes as we go across the credit spectrum, moving from Baa to Ba.

In both cases, the spread is above the 265bps OAS spread in the EM Corporate Plus Index above.

The Strategic Income Growth Portfolio

Based on the parameters for duration and credit rating mentioned above, we allocated 5% of the Strategic Income Growth Portfolio to the iShares JP Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) and 3% to the iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB). Here’s why.

First of all, they are both US dollar based. With the exception of the Mexican peso, which has found support and started to strengthen, the rest of the EM currency world is too unpredictable for me at the moment – and with Fed tightening, it would be difficult for EM currencies to strengthen against the dollar.

Within the sovereign space, EMB, which has almost $13 billion in AUM, currently has a duration of 6.9 years, a yield to maturity of 5.07%, and over 81% of the portfolio has a credit rating between BBB to B. It is on the high end of my duration target but still within the range identified above with a weighted average credit rating of BB-.

The iShares JP Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB), on the other hand, is a relatively small ETF with only $76 million in AUM but it happens to currently hold positions in what I consider the sweet spot of the EM Corporate Bond opportunity. As the table above indicates, there seems to be an attractive risk/return tradeoff at the intersection of Ba and 3-5 year duration for EM Corporate Bonds. CEMB currently has a duration of 5.2 years, a yield to maturity of 4.72%, and 69% of its holdings are rated either BBB or BB.

Are they the two best options for emerging market bonds? Here are some of the comparisons:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF ( VWOB ) – lower credit ratings

PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio ( PCY ) – longer duration (8.8 years)

VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF ( EMLC ) – prefer USD denominated

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund ( EMCB ) – longer duration, lower yield, smaller fund

For the current environment, and the risk/return tradeoff that is acceptable to me, I think they are.

