ARR You On Your Way To A Bad Decision?

I remember when I took a position in the shares during June of 2016. I closed that position about two months later when I moved to neutral on ARR. It was a return of 18% and it came from looking for the most despised mortgage REITs. The investment premise is actually quite simple. Investors want to start with looking at the mortgage REITs that are out favor and then assess them for whether they are actually fundamentally flawed. As it turns out, there is no fundamental flaw for ARR, but the share price is materially too high for investing. ARR is a clear sell at the latest share prices, and investors refuse to recognize it.

The Market and Emotions

As I mentioned, my position was in June of 2016. It was about a month after Ladenburg Thomas downgraded ARR. Amid downgrades and general investor disgust, opportunity thrives.

Take a look at just how intense some of the disgust is around that time:

The bearish attitude around the company was pretty intense and was holding it back. This bearishness translated into the company trading around a 25% discount to book value while peers traded at discounts around 10%.

There was good reason for investors to feel that way. The company was slashing the dividend from $.27 to $.22 and had very recently dropped it from $.33 to $.27. The investors were watching a third of their dividend income disappear.

Price to Book

I don’t believe mortgage REITs should automatically trade precisely at book value. That concept is dramatically outdated. If two mortgage REITs had identical portfolios and one paid out 5% of common equity to management each year and the other paid out 1.05%, would you say that the future cash flows from those two portfolios should be equal? Clearly they would not be equal, but investors must grasp two potentially competing ideas. The first is that book value is a material part of analysis. The second is that book value alone should not completely overwhelm the analysis.

Let’s take a look at how book value is developing:

So far this quarter book value is up quite nicely, around 5%. However, the price gain has massively outpaced that. Share prices are up a staggering 21%. The quarter for ARR was good, but nothing was that good. When book value climbs by 5% and share prices climb around 21%, it means the price to book value ratio will have moved very roughly by 16%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT often traded at one of the largest discounts among the mortgage REITs, but today it trades at a nice little premium to book value. That premium is nice for the company, not for new investors buying in. Ironically I was preparing this very article when ARMOUR Residential REIT announced a huge new share issuance.

Is This the Ideal Time to Buy Mortgage REITs?

Let’s consider the current situation. Multiple hikes to the Fed Funds rate are sending the cost of financing materially higher.

So what is the Fed Funds rate? I will let Moneycafe answer:

“Commonly known as the Fed Funds Rate, the Federal Funds Rate is a short-term rate objective or Target Rate of the Federal Reserve Board. The actual Fed Funds Rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight. The real rate changes daily but is usually close to the target rate desired by the Federal Reserve. Adjustments to the Federal Funds Target Rate are made by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) usually at regularly scheduled meetings; but can also be adjusted at any time with an emergency meeting.”

The Federal Reserve has been actively hiking interest rates. Their movements are driving the short-term interest rates higher. The longer end of the curve has been declining. Therefore, the spread between the short end and the long end is getting thinner. This is known as a flattening yield curve.

What happens when the yield curve flattens?

A flattening yield curve means the mortgage REITs shouldn’t get as much of a reduction in prepayment rates as they would have expected if mortgage rates were climbing as rapidly as the cost of funds. That means dividend sustainability is going down. It will take more dollars of equity to generate each dollar of net interest income.

Portfolio

If an investor wants an alternative for high yields, I believe some of the best opportunities are in preferred shares. I currently own preferred shares in Global Indemnity (GBLI), Capstead Mortgage (CMO), CBL & Associates (CBL), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI). For good valuations on companies, I currently like Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Target (TGT). I’m have them both in my portfolio right now.

Conclusion

Mortgage REITs such as ARMOUR Residential REIT are facing headwinds from a flatter yield curve. Investor perception became substantially more favorable over the last several months. Investors today are referring to ARMOUR Residential REIT as one of their “best monthly dividend payers”. That is a term that should be reserved for stocks like Realty Income Corporation (O). ARR does not belong in that discussion. It is to management’s credit that they were immediately prepared to issue new equity when shares moved to the first premium they have seen in years.

If ARR sees their share price climbing again, I believe management would be prepared to issue new shares again. Therefore, I do not believe a significant premium to book value is likely. I do believe a significant discount could reappear when investors recognize the headwinds facing the industry. Therefore, I am a bear.

