Prudential Financial: Cheap, Attractive Yield, Strong Asset Management Unit

Investor Day: PGIM in focus

Prudential Financial (PRU) recently hosted its 2017 Investor Day in New York, where management provided more details on the company’s long-term strategy, capital deployment plans and regulatory developments. Notably, the company’s tone was upbeat on the prospects of its asset management unit, PGIM. Despite low interest rates and the structural headwinds that the global asset management industry is facing, PGIM has demonstrated robust AUM growth over the past several years. It might come as a surprise to some, but at present, PGIM is the 9th largest global asset manager in the world.

Source: Company data

PRU’s rigorous investment process has resulted in a strong track-record, with 88% of PGIM’s AUM having outperformed the company’s benchmark over the last decade. It is also worth noting that despite significant investments in the business, PRU’s operating margin has been stable over the past several years.

Source: Company data

More importantly, while PGIM continues to develop its franchise and invest in strategic priorities, the company expects its operating margin to remain in the mid-to-high 20% range. As such, PGIM’s earnings should be supported by both volume growth and margin expansion. However, despite being a major catalyst and offering significant earnings upside, PGIM is still vastly undervalued by investors and many analysts. The segment represents just a tiny share within PRU’s overall market valuation.

9% cumulative shareholder yield

The shares currently offer a 3% dividend, supplemented by a 6% buyback for a total shareholder yield of 9%. It is also worth mentioning that Prudential remains an attractive play on the so-called Trump's regulatory relief. Should PRU avoid being designated as a nonbank SIFI, we think it would mean a more aggressive stance on share buybacks, which we would expect to drive its RoEs and valuation higher.

Still compelling risk/reward

In contrast to US banks, Prudential is still cheap, trading at a discount to its average P/B valuation during the so-called Taper Tantrum period (May 2013-Oct 2014), when the yields on the 10-year US Treasury note tested 3%.

Source: Bloomberg

For comparison, Bank of America (BAC) trades at a premium to its average price-to-book valuations during the Taper Tantrum.

Source: Bloomberg

While the bond market expects a lower-for-longer interest rate environment that would be painful for PRU and other interest-rate-sensitive names, we believe there is a margin of safety given the current multiples.

Bottom line

We still view Prudential Financial as a quality name with one of the most attractive business mixes in the industry, significant exposure to high-margin international insurance and strong capital returns. Importantly, the stock is still attractively valued.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with global banks. If you would like to receive our articles, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

We also invite readers to check out our recently launched subscription service. Get in-depth fundamental research, stock recommendations, trading ideas, exclusive access to professional databases, sophisticated valuation models and expert commentary on Wall Street recommendation from a hedge-fund analyst with a proven track record. Go here to learn more, we look forward to having you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.