AMD: Unmoored Exuberance

However, the promise of the company and its various products has already been priced in, and the continued exuberance is unjustified.

AMD has been the underdog in the semiconductor industry for as long as one can remember. It recently revealed a line-up of products to effectively serve the burgeoning market for computing prowess and exacting graphics driven by esports, machine learning, VR, AR and datacenter needs, amongst others. The collaboration with Apple and news of stock-outs stemming from cryptocurrency miners further appends to the list of positive news that are buoying prices. Many a bull who is not already raving about the Threadripper or the Infinity Fabric is citing one of these as the basis for his position, sometimes even thoughtlessly speculating that prices could hit heights of above $20 by the end of the year. In this piece, I aim to help the value investor evaluate and value AMD as a business, providing fodder for decision making apart from rampant optimism.

Worldly Knowledge

Charlie Munger's latticework of mental structure advocates the application of worldly knowledge beyond the field of finance in security analysis for superior returns. Newtonian concepts of equilibrium ought to be considered, but only to extract the fact that there is no sustained steady state in price levels for AMD. Prices saw a 400% increase to around $10 by late 2016, surged to heights closer to $15 and have been wildly climbing and dropping ever since. Nary a stock is stagnant for long, but AMD experienced pronounced fluctuations over short periods, and an investor raring to jump in on recent news ought to hold back and reconsider. A multitude of complex factors keep AMD prices in a flux more exaggerated than most other stocks, and counteracting forces (such as new products from competitors and a rude awakening to overexpectation) could quickly wipe out gains in this ever-shifting industry. In light of such volatility, the intelligent investor should not be stimulated into action by every positive report. I propose taking a step back from the recent flurry of news and looking to models from the field of biology for a deeper study.

Imperfectly analogous to AMD's competitive landscape is an imaginary ecosystem of 3 species of finches on an isolated island abundant in nuts, fruits and insects. Finches A (Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)) and B (Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)) subsist mainly on nuts (CPU) and fruits (GPU) respectively, protecting each of these food sources fiercely. Finch C, though previously bullied into eating scraps, has recently been observed to make use of contraptions to contend with the other species for their staple food sources. Further, the species seem to have also acquired a taste for insects (server). Does this mean Finch C's days of being dominated are over? Far from it. In order for that to be true, the exhibited behaviour must have stemmed from mutation in the DNA of the species and not idiosyncratic behaviour of individuals that would soon be lost. Only then have we witnessed the evolution of AMD for a new era.

Therefore, while the rage has been around the performance and value of EPYC, Ryzen and Vega, these are impertinent in the grand scheme and long-term view of things. In this ever-evolving industry, the strategy, technology, leadership and managerial direction of the companies are what that truly matter. Dominance, or even relevance, can only be sustained by a permanent phenotypical change resulting from genetic disruption. AMD has a new set of DNA, justifying talks of strength.

DNA

Leadership, Direction and Products

AMD's past frailties have been a result of a mix of poor-performing chips and their delayed introduction to the market. Its turnaround could arguably be attributed to CEO Lisa Su's appointment. If a singular theme must be used to characterise her leadership, most would agree that focused execution is most apt. Seemingly without a rudder and embroiled in talks of bankruptcy, the AMD of old was distracted in its thrusts and tentative in its strategies. A bold focus on key products was eventually adopted with the vision to compete in the high-powered segment, where margins are greater. The PCs, immersives and the server market with a combined TAM of ~$64 billion was designated and clearly identified as a target.

The formation of the Radeon Technology Group is one such manifestation of the change in DNA for direction and execution. The refocussing on discrete GPU and the structural changes and resources dedicated to that have begun to show promise by bringing AMD back into the high-powered segment of the market with Vega. Forays into the neural network and machine learning realm have also been developed with the architecture, even as more is invested to build AI capabilities. While the performance of Vega relative to Nvdia's Volta remains to be seen, this is not a winner-takes-all market, and greater share of the non-top end segment remains virtually assured.

The family of Ryzen products based on Zen architecture were conceived and developed to bring competition to Intel in its PC segment. Much has already been said on its prowess versus Intel's chips, and I prefer to highlight AMD's refocussing on PCs after seemingly having given up. This shift to the high-powered PC segment opens up a part of the market that is larger and more profitable than the one it had been in. Leveraging on the Zen core is also EPYC, developed as the key to the previously untouched server market and a critical source of growth for the future as data creation and mining continues to grow exponentially. AMD now has access to larger and more rewarding markets through its scaling of these technologies across product lines. All this on the back of the Infinity Fabric, which increases yields, reduces costs and limits performance loss in scaling.

While the products are exciting, they are, pertinently, the fruits of leadership and direction. They are more than one-hit wonders.

Strategic Engagements

In addition to competitive products, prioritizing strategic engagements has also paid off. AMD is the top dog in the console segment, with its chips used in both the Xbox One X (NASDAQ:MSFT) and the PS4 Pro (NYSE:SNE). Computex 2017 has also revealed a host of PC OEMs with products built, with their hardware waiting to be released. These feats of great products and fruitful engagements have been achieved by dedicated execution guided by strong leadership, and are therefore not a fluke to be lost overnight.

A part of the certainty surrounding AMD's revival has, however, been lost. Jim Keller, the chief architect behind the Zen architecture, left the company for Tesla in 2015. He had, fortunately, left behind a team that was able to see through the completion of the current Zen cores. Beyond this generation, or even beyond Zen, who is to say what would become of the innovation in AMD processors. Rapid in the gaining and loss of prominence, tech products and their evolution are notorious hard bets only made easier when coupled with proven hands. Keller, being a guru in processor engineering, provides much assurance of sustained top-end innovation. His absence has reduced certainty by a notch, seeing as some of the recent successes of AMD are only fruits of a tree that he had planted. Nevertheless, the company has a highly competent team which has undoubtedly delivered on its promises back in 2015's FAD.

Leap-Frogging Strategy

Another issue that used to plague AMD was its late entry to the market. There is little point in having great products if the customers have snapped up those of your competitors by the time yours is released. During this year's FAD, company management seemed to have addressed this by showcasing the product roadmaps up to 2020 for the Zen core, Vega architecture and EPYC. The CTO, Mark Papermaster, had even discussed AMD's "leap-frogging" strategy, emphasizing on how development for the future generations is underway even before products based on the first have hit the market. However, long-drawn trajectories are subject to multiple sources of risks and ought to be deeply considered.

In the realm of military strategy, leap-frogging entails bypassing non-strategic islands in a campaign to rapidly project forces, using islands captured earlier as staging grounds. Vis-à-vis product development, non-strategic islands represent the fine-tuning of products after the core technology has been developed. Leap-frogging, then, is analogous to leveraging this technology to develop the next gen without being unduly delayed by pursuits non-critical to the main objective. While logically sound, its effectiveness remains to be seen, because the competitors are dynamic - as enemies are in war - while much still hinges on core development time, even as the peripherals are cut out. Nevertheless, it showcases an awareness of previous problems by AMD and the direction with execution to prevent it.

Valuation

Many bought into AMD simply on positive news of its strong products and partnerships with OEMs. Many have done so at prices between $6 and $11. Would they still buy if the price were $200? That is clearly overpriced, one might think, but how would they know?

Ludwig Wittgenstein, a celebrated philosopher, asserts that the world we see is defined by the words we choose. In other words, observing AMD and the same events happening in the industry, a group of people can come to varied conclusions, and for different reasons. Any keen observer could as easily craft a compelling bear case as he could a bullish one. However, "a thousand stories which the ignorant tell, and believe, die away at once when the computist [sic] takes them in his gripe." A deliberative valuation process is necessary for a complete understanding of the business for investment decision making. While some may avoid it due to its inherent difficulty or their misunderstanding of its capacity, I carried out and present my DCF valuation here in order to translate the qualitative analyses into a figure for decision making.

Adjusted Earnings

(Source: Created by author, with data from 10-K)

In arriving at a cash flow for projection, operating income was first adjusted for extraordinary items. Two key items, restructuring charges and other income, were adjusted for. Restructuring charges saw wide fluctuations across the past 3 years as strategic shifts began to take hold and larger severance, termination and impairment charges were recorded. While AMD has largely concluded its large restructuring plans and recorded the costs in 2014 and 2015, said charges were normalized for prudence's sake, as projections are for the long term and restructuring efforts are bound to take place again given that time frame. Other income in 2016 was a one-time gain recorded as a result of AMD's sale of 85% of its ATMP component net of debt repurchases. The $80 million inflow is hence deemed unlikely to happen again in that magnitude and is adjusted for.

Reinvestments and Free Cash Flow

(Source: Created by author, with data from 10-K)

In projecting cash flow, key inputs have to be approximated/assumed based on available information. While I used management's guidance and historical information to get as accurate a picture possible, I also conducted a simulation to test the effect on share prices as these inputs change. On Financial Analysts' Day (FAD), Lisa Su forecasted a CAGR for revenue in the double digits for the next 4 years. While that could practically be between 10% and 99%, I used a low arbitrary rate of 12% to be conservative and in the absence of a better indication. However, I extended this low rate till 2023, as if AMD's turnaround is real, there remains substantial market share within the company's reach considering its current position. In the presentation, gross margin was projected to be ~40% by 2020. Using the normalized ratio of all major operating costs (R&D, SG&A, restructuring, etc.) to revenue and trimming them to reflect the higher-margin market, I derived an adjusted operating margin of 11.5% by 2020. A straight-line increase between 2016-2020 and thereafter was then approximated. A cap at 18% was used in consideration of Intel and Nvidia's historical operating margins and the premium they command.

While AMD has substantial deferred tax assets, they are offset by valuation allowances, as management has deemed them unlikely to be realized based on its forecast of future taxable income. Hence, the tax rate used is the federal rate of 40% from the expected date of profitability. The sales-to-capital ratio for 2016 was then used to estimate future reinvestments in the calculation of free cash flow.

Cost of Capital

(Source: Created by author with data from Reuters)

Using a credit rating of B3 assigned by Moody's, AMD's cost of debt was derived by adding the 20-year Treasury yield to the spread of bonds in this category. The cost of equity was calculated using the CAPM model and is expectedly high considering the volatility that stock prices have seen. The market value of debt was derived by approximating and valuing all outstanding debt as a single coupon bond. A WACC of 11.6% was derived.

(Source: Created by author)

Cash flows estimated were then discounted till 2016 and had $59 million added on to reflect AMD's remaining 15% stake in the ATMP JV. The future value of that, two quarters forward, was calculated as the firm's value at 2Q17. This gives a share price of $12.72.

(Source: Created by author using R, codes by author)

Recognizing the high uncertainty in AMD's business and the limitations of a point estimate, I conducted a simulation varying each of the above 4 key factors in the range shown, using the figures earlier approximated as the midpoint. I then ran 10,000 simulations, simultaneously testing each of the factors and collecting the share prices. The results are displayed in the density plot above. It can be gleaned that at the current price of $14.02, upside potential is limited, while downside risk is high.

I am a believer in AMD's turnaround, but absent meteoric shifts in revenue and margins, there is little reasonable space for its intrinsic value to go higher. The price is not right despite the potential of the company. The value investor should stay away.

