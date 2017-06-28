Stop Reading Garbage And Run Before Your Portfolio Gets Trampled

The amortization expense adjustments for NLY are wreaking havoc on tools that simply rely on GAAP figures. Core EPS was adjusted for the impact.

The markets are not efficient. If they were efficient, no investor would ever click on a site that spams Google News.

If you’re invested in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) you should probably run!

There are few things more annoying than “news” websites designed to generate spam. Annaly Capital Management is ripe for the spamming because they are the largest of the mortgage REITs and thus are expected to generate higher page views. It should be no surprise the scripts running these articles will target the company. Unfortunately, Annaly Capital Management’s stock has moved away from all fundamental support and is simply trading on its own. This is the setup that leads to investors finding their portfolio’s decimated.

Even the clouds are telling you to run from this decimation.

Efficient Markets

The first thing we absolutely must establish is that markets are not perfectly efficient. They do have some efficiency, but it is not perfect. If markets were truly efficient, spam websites wouldn’t exist. If each actor had complete information, they wouldn’t click on this "story”:

Note the grammatical errors throughout. Note the lack of any analysis. Note the industry average is not referring to mortgage REITs. Note that the script producing this still thinks it is acceptable to refer to gross interest income as “sales”. In an efficient market, by definition, each investor already knows all of the various factors and knows that clicking on that page will do nothing but regurgitate that information.

Are we clear? The market is not perfectly efficient.

What Do the Fundamentals Say?

One area we really need to break down is the “sales” picture. With more investors simply buying whatever they think looks good, rather than analyzing the company, we can see factors like “sales” impacting share prices.

This is critical to understand because by “sales” what we really mean is “Gross Interest Income Computed in Accordance with GAAP”. The two categories show up in the same place for computers recording the data, but they are not remotely comparable. NLY provides a very useful slide:

Here’s an example of premium amortization:

NLY buys a fixed rate 30-year agency mortgage backed security. The security carries a fixed coupon rate of 4% and trades for $104. The loan amount for the borrower is only $100 and the borrower has the right to pay $100 and end the mortgage at any time. The premium is the difference between what Annaly paid and the loan amount. If NLY expected this security to suddenly be prepaid after two years they would need to amortize the $4 of premium in only 2 years. Therefore, NLY would expect to receive a total of $8 in cash interest payments over the 2 year period. They would plan to amortize $2 of premium in each year. Therefore, there interest income would show up as $2 in each year.

Let’s break it down for year one.

Cash interest: $4

Amortization cost: $2

Interest income: $2

This is what shows up as “sales” on the income statement.

Back to the chart

Notice on the far left side that a benefit is identified by a negative number. This is important to understand. In Q4 2016 the company reported a huge “benefit” from “PAA”. PAA stands for “Premium Amortization Adjustment”. When a mortgage REIT adjusts their estimates of future prepayments, they modify their gross interest income accordingly. If the adjustment increased gross interest income, it is a “benefit”. To keep their “Core EPS” steady, NLY separates out the impact of the PAA benefit or cost.

Let’s dive deeper into Q4 2016 to explain it.

In Q4 2016, NLY reported dramatically more gross interest income. This was an adjustment because they expected lower prepayments. Why are they expecting lower prepayments? Because the interest rate on fixed-rate mortgages moved dramatically higher. You can see this is in the bottom part of the chart. See how the line moved up substantially? That was the increase in interest rates on fixed-rate mortgages. Because of higher interest rates, there should be less refinancing. Consequently, NLY revises their forecast and assumes lower prepayments.

Since we expect lower prepayments, they want to amortize the premium on their bonds at a slower rate. However, they don’t simply amortize at a slower rate in future periods. They need to adjust for all the extra amortizing they did in prior periods. To do that, they make the entire adjustment in the current quarter. That means when rates move higher on mortgages, for that one quarter NLY will report a huge increase in gross interest income.

That is a problem when we are calculating Core EPS. The idea behind Core EPS was to give investors a much steadier figure that showed how the mortgage REIT was actually performing at generating net interest income. Therefore, Core EPS is designed to strip out several mark-to-market adjustments under GAAP. When those adjustments are stripped out, there is no adjustment for the extra gross interest income that was recorded. Therefore, we need one extra adjustment at the end to fix it.

For NLY’s Q4 2016 numbers, their Core EPS was $.53, but Core EPS adjusted for PAA was $.30. The $.30 is the relevant number for long-term investors. It’s a more reliable number because it strips out the impact of quarter to quarter amortization adjustments. Over a longer time period, those amortization adjustments should net out to a fairly small number.

For Q1 2017 the Core EPS was $.29, but the adjustment for PAA would add $.02 to reach $.31. Again, the $.31 is the more relevant number. Notice that adjusting for PAA caused EPS to only go from $.30 to $.31.

This presentation technique is excellent because it allows investors to immediately adjust for the single quarter impact of a massive change to amortization charges.

What is the Problem?

Remember that sites designed to spam Google are preparing vastly more articles than actual analysts. Further, the garbage is pretty easy to read. Investors who merely want to confirm their opinion (this is confirmation bias) have an easy time finding some junk to provide that confirmation. That encourages markets to be more inefficient because it prevents investors from thinking critically about their investments.

Alternatives?

I have found good valuations in Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO), Target (TGT), Washington Prime Group (WPG), and Wal-Mart (WMT). I also own preferred shares in Global Indemnity (GBLI), Capstead Mortgage (CMO), CBL & Associates (CBL), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI). A large portion of my portfolio goes into preferred shares. I purchase them at price points I believe to be a buy and they are investments with low volatility.

Outlook

Annaly is facing some structural headwinds from the flattening of the yield curve. In future periods the increase in their cost of funds could more than outweigh the increase in their yield on assets. The only way to keep the spread larger is to move into a larger position in credit sensitive securities rather than agency MBS. Over the last few quarters we have seen a move in that direction. The major challenge with this movement is the credit risk makes Annaly Capital Management more susceptible to recessions. While I do not see an opportunity for normalized core EPS to grow significantly, I do see a mREIT trading at substantial premium to book value. Given the headwinds facing the industry, these premiums are not warranted. My outlook is bearish.

