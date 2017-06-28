10 Themes Shaping Markets

While an economic recession does not appear imminent, stretched market multiples amplify the magnitude of downside scenarios even if those negative paths seem less likely.

This process left me with a muted tone on the prospects of risky assets in the back half of 2017 after surprising strength in the first half.

Stepping back and writing down your own investment themes can be a valuable tool to framing your market expectations and setting your tactical asset allocation.

I believe that in a well-diversified portfolio, asset allocation decisions will almost always trump security selection choices. Semi-annually, I attempt to take a step back and look at the market from a top-down perspective. Out of this process comes market themes that will shape my portfolio strategy for the next six months. Please see my 1H17 themes and my review of those themes for further reference.

I must admit that my themes for the back half of 2017 are a little more abstract than previous versions. I hope that they provide some food for thought for Seeking Alpha readers as they implement their portfolio strategy.

The Dearth of Low-Risk Assets...

With global central banks taking low-risk assets onto their balance sheets en masse, dollars that would have owned those assets are left searching for suitable replacements. While we may be past peak monetary accommodation, the unwind of global central bank balance sheets has remained quite slow.

...And the Distortions They Cause Globally

The dearth of low-risk assets could be shifting Chinese savings into dodgy wealth management products, and leading to Chinese investor speculation in commodity prices and real estate. This is not the pre-crisis global savings glut, but it is global savings excess searching for suitable homes in a yield-starved world.

...And in the United States

Government-sponsored loans to build multi-family housing, and government-supported student loan markets are the spots of largesse in domestic credit markets. Millennials, over-levered by onerous education costs, are forming households slowly, and that is likely leading to the overbuilding of apartments in major U.S. cities.

Opportunities Abroad

In the market's search for low-risk assets, Europe and select emerging markets have been disfavored due to perceived heightened risk. A broad-based firming of global growth and relatively attractive valuations relative to the United States present global opportunities.

Does A Shallow Recovery Mean an Elongated Business Cycle?

Business cycles do not die of old age. They get sick through the combination of inflationary pressures and speculative excesses. While the business cycle is maturing, forces that would press the U.S. into recession do not appear imminent.

Is Technology Subduing Inflationary Pressures?

The world's most valuable companies offer products and services that are free to consumers. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) offers internet search and email. Facebook (FB) offers social networking. Amazon (AMZN), with its relentlessly focused top-line growth and margin insensitivity, is creating consumer surplus through low prices and free shipping (to the detriment of short-run earnings). If some of the most valuable companies produce products that do not show up in GDP, perhaps we have mis-stated economic growth and inflation.

The Dealmaker's Dilemma

In a polarized political landscape, policy prescriptions are prevented by partisanship. Hopes for tax reform may be reduced to an unbalanced tax cut aimed at protecting the Republican majorities in next year's mid-terms. Infrastructure spending may devolve into episodic and limited public-private partnerships. There are no grand bargains when there is no middle ground between parties.

The CEO's Dilemma

Tax policy, healthcare costs, and the government's role in aggregate demand, all complicate corporate decision-making. Should I invest in that capital expenditure today if it will be tax-deductible next year? Should I finance this expansion if interest deductibility vanishes? How do I think about the tax implications of M&A? Uncertainty lowers business investment and GDP.

The Consumer's Dilemma

Households, like their representative government, are divided on whether the Administration's policies will benefit them. Consumer spending remains the bulwark of the economy, and there is unusual dispersion in consumer sentiment that could negatively impact consumption and economic growth.

Elevated Multiples Portend Low Forward Returns

While markets optimistically priced in the prospects for a re-acceleration of economic growth driven by a pro-business executive branch, elevated equity multiples and falling interest rates suggest forward returns for stocks and bonds will be weaker than in the early phase of this prolonged cyclical recovery. Some of the gains from economic expansion have already been pulled forward by financial markets. It has been a strong run in the first half of 2017. I do not envision a repeat in the back half without some unforeseen stimulus.

Summary

Asset allocation decisions are the predominant drivers of portfolio performance. Risk tolerance and investment horizons vary for each investor; hopefully, the publication of my personal themes can help investors frame their own market thesis with respect to their own portfolio constraints in this challenging market environment characterized by all-time high market levels and a wider distribution of future outcomes.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.