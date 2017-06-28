Ensco - Dutch Company NAM Awards 5-Month Drilling Contract For The Ensco 122

I recommend ESV as a hold at the moment, because of the unsettling oil price situation. It is safer to trade the stock using technical analysis.

The reported contract dayrate is around $100k/d, meaning the contract in full would be valued at around $15 million.

Investment thesis:

We all know that the Offshore drilling industry is not doing well and struggles to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to be slipping further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment which is not sufficient to push oil majors to invest again significantly in exploration CapEx.

However, the market is far from being totally dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months especially in the jack-up segment.

The Ensco (ESV) fleet is very versatile and the company owns a large Jack-up fleet, which represents over 57% of the total backlog, excluding the backlog from Atwood (ATW).

This strong reliance in the jack-up segment is one of the positive factors that makes me believe the company will survive this long and painful downturn.

News today:

According to OffshoreEnergyToday, Ensco won a 5-month contract for the Ensco 122 Jack-up.

UK-based offshore driller Ensco has reportedly secured a contract for its Ensco 122 jack-up drilling rig in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. According to VesselsValue, Dutch national oil company NAM will take the rig on a five-month drilling contract starting October 1 and ending February 28, 2018. The reported contract dayrate is around $100.000, meaning the contract in full would be valued at around $15 million. The Ensco 122, built by Keppel in 2014, is currently working for Ithaca in the UK sector of the North Sea on the Harrier development. According to Ensco’s latest fleet status report, the rig is expected to complete the contract with Ithaca in August.

Commentary:

It is a small contract, of course, with a total backlog of $15 million, but it is another drilling contract in the North Sea sector that seems to show some signs of life again.

The day rate is $100k/d, which is far from the $230k/d the jack-up was receiving from 2014 to 2016, however, it is "a beggar cannot be picky" situation. This follows a few contracts announced the past two months located in the North Sea segment, especially in UK and Norway.

As a reminder, North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) a subsidiary of Seadrill (SDRL) contracted two jack-ups on a ten-year contract on April 13, with ConocoPhillips off Norway (Ekofisk) for a total backlog of $1.4 billion. Click here to read my article.

Also, NADL won a small contract on June 19, for the Semi-submersible West Hercules in UK West Shetland for SPE.

This is not enough, but it is a start.

The problem is that this nascent recovery was possible only because oil prices were above the $50 per barrel until recently. Unfortunately, the recent OPEC decision to extend the November 2016 production cut until March 2018 without further production cut, was not well received by the market and the price of oil tumbled since then to as low as $43 and is still well below $50 a barrel as we speak.

Oil prices slid at the end of the day after API reported a surprising 851k BOPD crude build whereas analysts were expecting between 2.3 MBOPD to a 3.25 MBOPD draw.

Today’s build is likely to take all the wind out of any remaining optimists’ sails, after prices recovered earlier Tuesday by about 2% as investors prematurely priced in what they thought would be a small crude oil inventory draw for the week. Covered short positions and a weaker dollar also contributed to today’s rise in prices, which now will surely fall in the wake of both crude oil and gasoline builds.

Conclusion:

Ensco is one of my long term Offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive these tough headwinds. Recently Ensco acquired Atwood Oceanics (ATW) and I am not totally convinced that the company paid the right price for ATW, especially if oil prices are not recovering fast to the $55 per barrel level.

However, I recommend ESV as a hold at the moment, because of the unsettling oil price situation. It is safer to trade the stock using technical analysis.

ESV is showing a descending channel pattern with a potential positive breakout point at around $6.50 after the stock tested successfully the support line recently around $5. However, ESV may trend down tomorrow after the today's API report.

A descending channel or downtrend is the price action contained between two downward sloping parallel lines. It is short-term bearish as we can see in the chart above.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on ESV and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long position in ESV but I recommend a hold now. Oil prices are too weak to be bullish and it is better to trade ESV using technical analysis.