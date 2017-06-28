Nvidia's Automotive Domino Effect

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 27, 2017.

More automotive AI partnerships announced for Nvidia

Source: Nvidia

It's been a busy day for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang at the Automobil Electronik Congress outside Stuttgart. In addition to presenting a keynote on AI Computing for the Automotive Industry, there were several partnership announcements. Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia for AI and Deep Learning. VW CIO Dr. Martin Hofmann stated:

Artificial intelligence is the key to the digital future of the Volkswagen Group. We want to develop and deploy high-performance AI systems ourselves. This is why we are expanding our expert knowledge required. Cooperation with NVIDIA will be a major step in this direction.

Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) have selected Nvidia's Drive PX platform for self-driving cars. The CEO of Volvo, Hakan Samuelsson, stated:

Our cooperation with NVIDIA places Volvo Cars, Autoliv and Zenuity at the forefront of the fast-moving market to develop next-generation autonomous driving capabilities and will speed up the development of Volvo's own commercially available autonomous drive cars.

Jan Carlson, CEO of Autoliv, said:

With NVIDIA, we now have full access to the leading AI computing platform for autonomous driving. Autoliv, Volvo Cars and NVIDIA share the same vision for safe, autonomous driving. This cooperation will further advance our leading ADAS and autonomous driving offerings to the market.

And Nvidia has announced a strategic partnership with auto parts makers ZF and Hella (OTC:HLKHF) to deliver AI technology for self-driving cars. The partnership will use the Drive PX platform.

Why the automotive dominoes keep falling

Nvidia has already announced partnerships with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), and Toyota (NYSE:TM). Ever since Nvidia's keynote at CES, I've been expecting more and more automakers to get on board. The reason is simple. Nvidia's Drive PX is the only game in town.

But, but... aren't there all these other competitors? Like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and its partners, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL), even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)? Yes. There are now a lot of companies working on the technology, but Nvidia has the only computing system actually in production automobiles, Tesla's Model S and X. Nvidia's Drive PX 3, based on the Xavier SOC, is the only system that will be ready starting in 2018.

It's hard to explain to people outside of the auto industry how important an advantage that is. The lead time to put a new vehicle into production is years. Fundamental design decisions have to be made years in advance. To bring a car to market in 2020, the work starts now. To bring a self-driving car to market in 2020, the work starts now. Automakers have to make decisions not based on what they hope will be available in 2020, but on what they know will be available.

This need for certainty drives a simple logic: choose what's available now. Don't rely on hope that a technology or product might be available when you need it in the future.

Pencils up, children

Automakers have been hoping they wouldn't need to deploy self-driving cars that soon. This, in turn, gave hope to a host of Nvidia's rivals that there was still time to develop competing hardware products. It was a false hope. There is no more time. Pencils up, children.

Another important consideration for the automakers is that they don't want to be dependent on a software supplier like Waymo. Almost all of the partnerships contemplate self-developed software. Using Nvidia's Drive Works as a starting point. Why?

The reason is primarily economics. If you can deploy the software at scale, it's better to develop it yourself, because then you reap the rewards of scale. If you license someone else's software, then they reap the benefits of scale, not you.

Also, automakers are sensitive to the issue of keeping control of their platforms. The future autonomous, connected car is all about software. Lose the software and you lose control.

Nvidia's Drive Works is attractive because it provides a wealth of built-in capability in vision processing, machine learning, and route planning as a set of APIs. At the same time, the automaker still has ultimate systems responsibility for the software. Nvidia's combination of hardware and software is perfectly suited to the objectives of the automakers.

The fact that the development of autonomous vehicles is primarily a software development effort also favors Nvidia. It's much preferable to develop on the computing platform that will be used in production.

We can expect to see many more partnership announcements this year.

