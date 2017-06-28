Chicago Bridge & Iron's Virtuous Price Cycle Ahead

One week ago, I wrote that Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) would have a positive verdict with their Westinghouse litigation, likely before July 4th. That positive verdict came out Tuesday, June 27th, and the stock is up by 32% as of this writing. I believe this is only the beginning of a virtuous cycle of price gains for the stock.

Last week, I opined that analysts were justifying the stock price, rather than analyzing it. The stock would drop, analysts would supply a reason (such as raising their estimated litigation losses), which would cause the stock to drop more. I think a big chunk of the drop from $30 to $13 has been a self-reinforcing drop that was premised on a counter-factual Westinghouse outcome.

With the Delaware Supreme Court siding fully with CBI, I think this self-reinforcing process goes in the opposite direction. Analysts have penciled in as much as $1 billion ($10/share) in losses from Westinghouse. They should, in the short-term, raise their price targets by whatever negatives they applied to the Westinghouse litigation. This would produce a virtuous cycle of stock prices.

There is a real possibility that CBI and Westinghouse will settle shortly which would finally put to rest these long-running nuclear issues. With the Delaware Supreme Court defining what can - and can not - be used in the "working capital" calculation, the range of outcomes has narrowed considerably. This makes the odds of a near-term settlement increase, as continued litigation is expensive and distracting to both sides. Based on the Supreme Court's opinion, I anticipate that CBI will receive money from Westinghouse when they finally settle.

I also anticipate that the Capital Services sale will complete soon. The "tell" here is that Veritas paid in the neighborhood of $2 million to Moody's to rate their bonds. Moody's writes:

Proceeds from the notes issuance will augment equity from financial sponsor Veritas and be used to fund the acquisition and one-time standalone costs, with some excess cash remaining on the balance sheet at closing.

Since Veritas has spent millions to get their bonds rated, I put the probability of the deal closing at above 90%, though I still have some uncertainty about when it will close.

I think there is the real possibility of losses at Cameron LNG, and I think bulls need to be realistic about that. I rate this risk as a much larger risk than the litigation or Capital Services risks. I feel that analysts should be sharpening their pencils based on FERC filings and showing their work to produce a bottom-up estimate. My own estimate contains a large range of outcomes: between the power plants, Cameron LNG and Freeport LNG, I think CBI has between $0 and $250 million of losses ahead.

Based on my view that Capital Services will close soon, that Westinghouse may settle in the next two quarters (with cash going to CBI), and my view that analysts will need to raise their stock price targets to reflect their mistaken assumptions - I think CBI still has quite a bit of room to run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.