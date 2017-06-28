First Solar, SunPower Shareholders Need To Put This On Their Radar

At the same time, the absence of low-cost panels could squelch U.S. demand

It's a bitter irony, when you stop to think about it. Just days after pro-coal President Trump legitimized the idea of attaching solar panels to the proposed wall that would divide Mexico and the United States, an impact study suggests that if a U.S.-based maker of solar panels gets its way, it could be cost-prohibitive to do so. The price of solar panels to U.S. buyers would likely soar.

Indeed, the same initiative could also cull projected solar installations in the U.S. by an estimated two-thirds between 2018 and 2022, as solar panels would become unaffordable for most potential buyers.

The matter could be on the President's desk for a decision before the end of the year, forcing him to decide between more pain for the nation's smaller solar panel manufacturers, or more damage -- even if only political damage -- to the environment. Larger U.S. players like SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are hardly immune to the potential industry headwind though, and neither has much fiscal wiggle room to play with.

Then again, maybe with fewer competitors, the two U.S. powerhouses could thrive.

If none of this relatively new development rings a bell with FSLR and SPWR shareholders, they'd be wise to put the matter on their mental radar.

Leveling the Playing Field

The short version of a long story: In April, solar panel maker Suniva filed a section 201 petition with the US International Trade Commission asking it to impose a 40 cent/watt tariff on solar panels imported into the U.S. The idea is to curb the glut of cheap solar panels coming into the country -- $8.3 billion worth last year alone -- that make it all but impossible for American manufacturers to thrive.

For perspective, though the price can vary widely, solar panels imported from China can cost roughly 60 cents per watt for U.S. buyers. First Solar's selling price per-watt for its new S6 module is estimated to be en route to 33 cents, but could be a while getting there. The nation's manufacturer average, though, is around 75 cents per watt. SunPower's costs are in that ballpark.



Those investors who've installed solar power systems on their roofs won't recognize those numbers. The total cost of a solar system is on the order of $5.00 per watt, which includes all the necessary ancillary services to connect solar panels to monitoring systems, gather permits, etc. But, inasmuch as the panels themselves account for about a tenth of the total user cost of solar power, the price of panels can affect the demand for them.

Apparently it can affect them a lot.

Fast forward to yesterday. That's when GTM Research of Greentech Media released the results of its study on Suniva's proposal. It concluded that if the Federal government imposed what was effectively a 40 cent/watt tax on imported solar panels -- which are considerably cheaper than American-made panels -- installations in the U.S. could fall by more than 60% through 2022. GTM's report characterized Suniva's proposal as a potential "devastating blow" to the United States' nascent solar effort.

GTM director Cory Honeyman added that utility-scale solar projects would be hit particularly hard, as solar panel costs mean more there, and installation costs mean less.

Be Careful What You Ask For

Suniva's suggestion creates a two-edged sword.

On the one hand, it would effectively (probably) eliminate a great deal of foreign competition to SunPower and First Solar, leaving them only to fight each other and perhaps any remaining smaller players in the U.S. market. That's a shrinking threat though. Suniva filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just a few weeks ago, as did German-managed but U.S.-based manufacturer SolarWorld.

Both ultimately blamed cheap Chinese imports as the cause of their demise. First Solar and SunPower would no longer face a similar problem, leaving them to effectively leverage their size and expand.

On the other hand, such an import-duty runs the risk of squelching the industry's growth in the U.S. altogether.

It's difficult if not impossible to quantify, but the affordability of solar power systems for many consumers further legitimizes the hardware being made by the country's larger names... even makers of panels that cost noticeably more than the alternatives. The sheer scope of the solar power movement also encourages subsidies that support all manufacturers. If installations fall from GTM's estimates of 72.5 gigawatts to the organization's low-end outlook of only 25 gigawatts through 2022, the entire business may not be seen as one big enough for the government to bother supporting.... even with just lip-service.

And subsidy support has already been waning.

The government's subsidies supporting the purchase of solar panels was extended through 2021, though in less generous terms than had been seen through 2016. After 2021, another subsidy extension is unlikely. That's also when Suniva's suggested import tariff would expire, leaving the industry right back where it is now -- at risk of a solar panel glut, but this time without any fiscal help.

Some argue the Federal government doesn't need to support solar anymore, by the way, as its costs have come down to near-parity with other energy sources. What's largely unappreciated about those price drops, however, is that they fell largely because cheap panels from China were available. They may not be so cheap going forward, if Suniva has its way.

Either way, SunPower and First Solar don't want to test a market in an environment without any subsidies whatsoever, which is an indirect possible outcome of the proposed tariff.

To that end, not everyone in the business in the United States is on board with Suniva's idea. The industry's trade group for the United States (appropriately called The Solar Energy Industries Trade Association) claims the absence of cheap Chinese solar panels could ultimately mean 88,000 lost jobs. Those jobs are found in the installation and management arm of the solar power industry, and not so much from the U.S. manufacturing side of the coin.

Bottom Line for First Solar, SunPower

Though Suniva's proposal from April and GTM Research's subsequent number-crunching have adequately run through the usual news circuit, the potential impact of the possibility hasn't been voiced enough to current and would-be owners of First Solar and SunPower.

Broadly speaking, the two U.S. companies have more to gain than lose should Suniva get its way, though it would be a bittersweet victory. While less competition in a major market is always a good thing, the whole market may not be ready to pay the premium prices SunPower and First Solar presently require.

There's also the not-so-minor issue that the tariff is only a temporary one. Hopefully by the time it expires -- if enacted -- the two U.S. manufacturers could push their panel prices down to levels on par with overseas competitors. Simultaneously, hopefully within four years the government sponsorship of those cheap foreign-made solar panels will have ended, leveling the playing field.

In other words, this is a cautiously-bullish prospect for FSLR and SPWR. The import duty would help both. Conversely, if the dumping of cheap Chinese solar panels continues, don't be surprised if both companies continue to struggle.

At the very least, put it on your radar, with an answer to materialize later this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.