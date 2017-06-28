Boeing Keeps Winning - Investors Do Too

Despite a strong performance over the last year Boeing's shares are not too expensive yet.

The market outlook is positive over the next decade and beyond.

Thesis

Boeing's (BA) improving position in the airline market, in combination with fast growth of said market, will allow for improving fundamentals for years, and the company's owners are poised to profit from that as well, via growing income streams and share price appreciation.

Boeing and its main competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) faced up against each other last week at the bi-annual Paris Air Show, where Boeing came out as the clear winner, mainly due to its newly introduced 737 MAX 10 airplane.

Boeing's announced customer orders total a whopping 571 aircraft over the duration of the Paris Air Show, which bolsters the company's already very big backlog further -- a nice development from last year's relatively meager order performance (2016's total orders came in lower than 2016's total deliveries, which means Boeing's backlog shrunk last year after having grown in the previous years).

With these new orders it looks like Boeing should be able to easily hit a book to bill ratio of more than 1 this year, after all the orders during the Paris Air Show total about 70% of Boeing's forecasted production for the entire year.

Most orders were for the 737 MAX 10, which Boeing introduced last Monday, and which saw some big orders by airlines such as United (UAL), which ordered 100 737 MAX 10s in addition to four new 777-300ERs.

At the Paris Air Show Boeing performed much better than its rival Airbus, which locked just 326 new orders versus Boeing's tally of 571.

This is a positive for Boeing, as the global commercial airplane market is poised to grow further: A strong position regarding new orders means that Boeing will likely be able to profit from the market's growth going forward, being able to lock in an ever increasing top line.

Boeing's most recent estimate for its total addressable market over the next ten years stands at $7.5 trillion when we include the services and defense & space segments, the commercial airplane market alone is worth about $3 trillion over the next decade -- this means $300 billion in sales annually, which Boeing has to share with Airbus as well as some smaller players such as Bombardier (OTC:BRDBF) (OTCQX:BDRAF). If Boeing is able to hold a 40% market share over that time frame, the company could gross $120 billion annually, on average -- that number would likely ramp up over the years, as the current total is much lower, even when including the (comparatively smaller) defense & space segment.

The majority of the market's growth comes, according to Boeing's management, from higher demand due to more airplanes being needed to serve increasing passenger numbers, but the replacement of older planes is an important factor, too: Airplanes that have reached the end of their lifespan, or have gotten too expensive to operate will be replaced by more efficient new airplanes.

What does this mean for Boeing's investors?

BA Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at the performance of Boeing's revenues and cash flows over the last five years, we see a remarkable trend: Revenues growing 20% was enough to make operating cash flows increase by 120% and free cash flows by an even better 170%.

Boeing has high operating leverage, and is thus able to produce strong bottom line and cash flow growth with revenues growing by a mediocre pace. This should hold true, thus future revenue gains will likely allow for even higher cash flows over the next decade.

Based on its trailing earnings Boeing does not look cheap, but when we look at the company's valuation regarding its cash generation, which makes sense since Boeing's cash flows are how the company finances dividends, stock buybacks as well as acquisitions, we see that the valuation Boeing trades at is not high at all, despite the strong performance of Boeing's shares over the last year.

BA Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Boeing trades at 14 times trailing free cash flows, which means a free cash flow yield of a little more than seven percent. This showcases that Boeing has the ability to spend a lot of money on dividends (currently yielding 2.9%) as well as on share buybacks, which have lead to a shrinking share count over the last years:

BA Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In just three years Boeing has retired about 120 million shares, and investors can expect continuous stock buybacks going forward, despite the share's strong performance.

Takeaway

Boeing's performance at the Paris Air Show was pretty good, and the outlook for the markets Boeing is active in is positive. Investors can count on ongoing growth for the company's top line and cash flows, which will allow for more dividend increases -- for a dividend that is already much more attractive than the broad market's income generation potential, and also for more stock buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.