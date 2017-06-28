Deflation Is Resurfacing, Limiting The Fed's Options

This week, I expect to see the annual Russell realignment boost the market in advance of the long July 4th holiday weekend. I also expect the market to benefit from the 90-day smart Beta and equal-weight ETF realignment, plus the usual quarter-ending window dressing. Add it all up and I expect that fundamentally strong stocks will finish the first half on a strong note, followed by positive earnings surprises in July.

One damper on the market has come from the Atlanta Fed revising its second-quarter GDP forecast down to a 2.9% annualized GDP growth in the second quarter. At the start of June, the Atlanta Fed was expecting 4% annual GDP growth, but in my opinion, investors should not be alarmed by these aggressive downward GDP revisions, since they are quite common in the Atlanta Fed’s economic model, which is based on successive economic indicators being released in real time. The latest downgrade was largely caused by lackluster retail sales and a bigger-than-previously-estimated trade deficit. Despite these downward revisions, 2.9% growth is a great improvement over the first quarter’s 1.1% reading.

A trend toward deflation is resurfacing, which in turn puts a drag on most economists’ GDP estimates, since deflation can severely impact retail sales and trade balances. Crude oil prices are currently the most obvious indicator of inflation and have fallen more than 20% from their highs earlier this year. It is very odd for crude oil to decline during peak demand season (the summer months), but since the glut of crude oil and refined products persist in the U.S. and around the world, there is a growing fear of just how much crude oil prices can decline in September, when global demand drops significantly after Labor Day.

The shale boom in the U.S. is frequently cited for causing the U.S. supply glut, but OPEC is also part of the problem, since Libya and Nigeria have no production quotas. As long as the gasoline glut persists, the prices at the pump are expected to remain soft, contributing to the overall deflationary trend.

Traditionally, the Fed believes in the Phillips Curve, which describes an inverse relation between inflation and unemployment rates. The theory implies that as wages rise, businesses become more efficient, mostly through productivity enhancements, or else they have to raise prices, which is inflationary. There are many deflationary forces at work today, such as (1) Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) making retailing more efficient; (2) the fracking boom that has driven crude oil prices lower; (3) robotics in manufacturing, boosting productivity; and (4) healthcare practices such as better drugs and less invasive technologies to shorten hospital stays.

Market forces are basically overpowering the Fed and flattening the yield curve, which means that the Fed may not be able to raise key interest rates much further. No matter what the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) says, they do not like to fight market rates and do not want to risk flattening the yield curve further by raising key short-term rates too quickly. If the deflationary forces that materialized in recent months persist, the Fed has effectively been neutered by market rates. The 10-year Treasury now yields 2.15%. If Treasury yields remain low, I expect that the Fed will curtail their key interest rate hikes.

The Exception – The Housing Market

There is no deflation in home prices yet. On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors announced that existing home sales rose 1.1% in May to an annual pace of 5.62 million. Median home prices rose to $252,800 in May and have risen 5.8% in the past 12 months. In fact, median home prices on a trailing 12-month basis have now risen for 63 consecutive months. The average home is now on the market for only 27 days and the inventory of homes for sale has declined 8.4% in the last year to 1.96 million.

Then, on Friday, the Commerce Department announced that new home sales rose 2.9% in May to an annual pace of 610,000, above economists’ consensus estimate of an annual pace of 590,000. In the past 12 months, new home sales have risen 8.9% and are up 12% year-to-date vs. the first five months in 2016. May was the second strongest month for new home sales this year. Median prices soared to $345,800, up from $310,200 in April and $296,000 in May 2016. Growing demand coupled with a tight inventory of homes for sale bodes well for higher median prices and robust earnings for homebuilders.

