Buy AbbVie For The Pipeline

AbbVie (ABBV) has enjoyed a 10% run up since I outlined the company's potential as both a value and growth investment in late March. While this run up has diminished some of the value prospects of AbbVie, the growth prospects are still very strong.

Humira is by far AbbVie's most important drug, making up about 60% of its annual sales. Until the most recent jump in stock price, AbbVie had significantly under performed the market due to the threat of biosimilars cutting into Humira sales. Back in march I wrote, "The stock price seems to have overreacted to the treat of biosimilars on Humira." This seems to have been the case. While Amgen (AMGN) did win FDA approval for Amjevita, the first Humira biosimilar to be approved in the US, in the fall of 2016, the drug is still not on the market yet. In fact, AbbVie is currently suing Amgen for allegedly infringing on 61 patents still in force for Humira. That trial does not even begin until November 2019, so the drug faces no imminent competition.

Humira continued its impressive growth in AbbVie's most recent quarter. In 1Q17, Humira generated revenue of $4.1 billion, a rise of over 9.5% YoY. This consistent and steady growth of the drug, despite years of concern over biosimilars, is part of the reason AbbVie stock has soared. The market seems to have finally realized that Humira is years away from any significant competition.

But if the overreaction towards Humira has already been corrected, then what makes AbbVie a solid growth play? The answer is its incredible pipeline of drugs.

Imbruvica is AbbVie's second highest selling drug with annual sales of over $1.8 billion. AbbVie estimates the cancer drug could reach peak annual sales of $7 billion in the near future. Imbruvica is currently being tested to help treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and recent Phase 3 trials were extremely promising. Compared to traditional chemotherapy medication used to treat CLL, Imbruvica reduces the risk of the disease's progression or the risk of death in patients. There are more than 20,000 newly diagnosed CLL patients every year, but to-date, only 25,000 CLL patients have been treated in the US with Imbruvica since approval in 2014, so this drug has plenty of room to grow.

Besides Imbruvica, AbbVie's pipeline features 12 pivotal trials expected to read out in 2017 alone. Some other highlights include:

In 2016, Venclexta won approval for treating CLL and several other indications are pending clinical studies. The cancer drug is expected to reach peak annual sales of $3.5 billion.

Rova-T, an experimental cancer drug, is expected to reach peak annual sales of $5 billion if approved.

Upadacitinib, a rheumatoid arthritis treatment, recently released positive data from a Phase 3 study. In the study, Upadacitinib met its goal of a 20% improvement in patient symptoms. The drug is expected to reach peak annual sales of $3.5 billion.

The growth potential is certainly impressive, but has the recent run up made AbbVie overbought? I don't believe so. As shown in the chart below, AbbVie is still trading at a relative discount to its peers.

My suggestion is to buy or add to any position in AbbVie on weakness and enjoy the 3.5% dividend while you wait for approvals on some of the company's most promising drugs.

