Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce - Smallest, But Best Valued Of The 'Big 5'

Its place in the Canadian banking system assures its longevity, and its growth prospects in the U.S. will ensure value for money going forward.

On May 25, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) released their Q2 results, reporting EPS of C$2.64, which beat estimates by C$0.07. The stock is down 13.64% from its 52-week high of $92.22.

In light of these facts, is Canadian Imperial worth considering for a long-term portfolio?

Company Overview

Founded in 1867, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a blue-chip Canadian bank which divides its operations into three segments: Capital Markets; Retail and Business Banking; and Wealth Management.

Capital Markets provides products relating to global markets and integrated credit, and also provides investment banking-related advice to governments, corporations, and other institutional bodies. For Q2, it took revenues of C$733 million and net income of C$292 million.

Retail and Business Banking provides Canadian customers with personal and business products and services. For Q2, it took in revenues of C$2.225 billion and net income of C$647 million.

Wealth Management provides investment advice and solutions for high net worth clients and institutions. For Q2, it took in revenues of C$659 million and net income of C$154 million.

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a market capitalization of C$44 billion, a workforce of approximately 43,400 employees, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Competitive Advantage

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce benefits from being one of the 'Big Five' Canadian banks. The Canadian banking system is highly regulated and its lending standards are much, much stricter than is the case in the U.S. This regulatory environment has essentially created a banking oligopoly in Canada, comprised of five financial titans - the Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Scotiabank (BNS), the Bank of Montreal (BMO), and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Though Canadian Imperial is the smallest of the five, and the one with least international exposure outside Canada, its position within this oligopoly assures it of the sort of profitability that has enabled it to reward shareholders with consistent dividend payments since 1868. Not even the Great Recession was able to impair its ability to pay dividends without cutting them - a claim few U.S. banks can make.

Furthermore, as the smallest of the five banks, it is also the one with the greatest growth potential. Canadian Imperial is attempting to rectify its lack of international diversity by expanding its operations into the U.S. through acquisitions: it purchased Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management for $210 million last year, and this June closed a deal with PrivateBancorp (PVTB) for $5 billion.

Valuation

Currently, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading near the $80 mark with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a forward P/E ratio of 7.22 and offers a dividend yield of 4.76% with a payout ratio of 41.00%. In short, the stock is trading at a discount price, and is able to reward shareholders with a near-5% dividend yield while retaining more than half of the bank's profits.

Canadian Imperial is thus not only trading at a discount to the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.74, but is also at a discount to its peers within the 'Big Five.'

Bank

P/E Ratio

Dividend Yield (%)

BMO

11.91

3.72

BNS

12.70

3.77

CM

8.79

4.76

RY

12.87

3.49

TD

12.97

3.33

Final Thoughts

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is the smallest of the five banks and the one with the least international reach - and these reasons likely account for its cheapness relative to the remaining constituents of the 'Big Five' Canadian banks. Yet its growth prospects look radiant and its dividend record looks set to continue going forward. Prospective investors can lock in a near 5% yield with this Canadian blue-chip bank.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and does not accept responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.