What Investors Should And Shouldn't Worry About

Thesis

I read an article here on Seeking Alpha that suggested Altria's (MO) debt was a problem, but I disagree. The company is well positioned for the future, and its dividend is more attractive than what investors can get from fixed income investments right now.

On Tuesday I read an article called Altria: Why Rising Interest Rates Are A Much Bigger Threat Than Fewer Smokers here on SA, in whicht the author argues that Altria's debt might be a problem for the company going forward and that fixed income investments, such as treasuries, are combarably attractive right here. I disagree, and am going to argue that Altria's debt is no meaningful headwind going forward. I also do believe that Altria's dividend is more attractive than what investors can get from treasuries, even in a rising rates environment.

Altria's long term debt stands at $13.9 billion, which is almost exactly the same level long term debt stood at five years ago. Altria's EBITDA for the last four quarters has totaled more than $20 billion, but that number was affected by one time items due to the SABMiller -AB InBev (BUD) merger. Adjusted EBITDA totals roughly $10 billion a year, thus Altria's debt to EBITDA ratio stands a little higher than 1 -- a relatively low leverage ratio, especially for a company that is not cyclical at all, such as Altria.

Rising interest rates will not be a major headwind either. First, some of the debt Altria has in its books is relatively old, thus was issued at much higher rates than the rates we are seeing right now -- even if that debt was refinanced in the coming years at higher rates than the rates we see right now, they could actually be refinanced at lower rates.

See, for example, the 9.25% bonds that mature in 2019. Even if interest rates rise substantially over the next two years, Altria will not have to pay anywhere close to nine percent for the debt it will issue in the summer of 2019. The same holds true for other bonds that Altria will finance at lower rates once they mature, such as the 9.7% bonds expiring next year.

Due to the fact that Altria still waits for the maturity of old, high yield bonds, rising rates will thus not have a negative impact on all of the company's debt.

But even when we assume that Altria will have to refinance all of its debt 200 base points higher at maturity (which is an unrealistically conservative assumption), the impact wouldn't be very big -- $13.9 billion, refinanced 200 base points higher, would mean additional interest expenses of $280 million.

The impact on the company's bottom line is smaller though, as higher interest expenses mean lower taxes -- adjusted for Altria's tax rate of 35% the after-tax cost of the more expensive debt would be $180 million.

Based on Altria's share count of 1.95 billion, each share's earnings would be negatively impacted by $0.09.

Since Altria's EPS are growing by high single digits annually, the annual growth can be estimated around $0.30 for the next year -- the extremely conservative estimate for a very unfavourable interest rate environment wouldn't even take away one third of the company's annual EPS growth.

Over the last year the 10 year treasury rate has increased, but is still more than 100 base points lower than Altria's dividend yield -- and that does not include the expected dividend growth Altria's owners will experience.



If Altria raises its dividend by 8% annually for the next decade, the shares that can be bought at $75 right now would offer a yield on cost of 6.9% -- even in a rising rates environment it is not very likely that 10 year treasuries will yield close to seven percent in 2026 -- that would be more than three times the current yield.

One should also not forget that Altria's shares offer capital appreciation potential on top of strong income generation, whereas treasury bonds will fall in value as interest rates are rising.

Takeaway

Altria's debt is not a big problem -- the company will be able to refinance some of its debt at lower rates, even if rates climb in the next years. The negative impact of substantially higher interest rates on Altria's earnings and cash flows is almost negligible, thus investors need not worry about that too much.

The income generation potential of Altria's shares will also very likely remain better than the income generation potential of treasuries, even if rates rise considerably over the next years.

