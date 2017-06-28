Some Nice Clarity From Transocean

On June 26th, the management team at Transocean (RIG) announced the results of their early tender offer for a significant amount of debt that is, at the moment, outstanding. This strategy meaningfully reduces leverage for the rig operator and reduces interest expense (improving its bottom line) but at the expense of some of the company's cash. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on what this might mean for investors in the business moving forward.

Some nice clarity

In an effort to improve its financial position, Transocean announced its intention to buy back debt, spending up to $1.5 billion and at a premium. Given the size of the buyback, combined with the tender caps on the bottom three priority levels of notes, there was a high likelihood that all five types of notes would be bought to at least some degree. Notes ranged from an interest rate of 4.5% to 8.375% and had maturities ranging from 2017 to 2021. In the image below, you can see the early tenders that should become effective. The notes in that image should be tendered on June 27th so they are essentially final.

*Taken from Transocean

Based on my calculations, if no other notes are tendered by the July 11th expiration (I don't expect any others to be tendered then since they will lose the early tender premium), Transocean will be buying back $1.21 billion worth of debt in exchange for $1.26 billion. All-in-all, total premiums paid above par value will come out to around $48.48 million but the interest savings, on an annual basis, will come out to $76.48 million (assuming that nearing maturities would be refinanced under existing terms, which is very unlikely) in perpetuity. This boils down, when you think about the price management is paying for the debt, to effective interest savings of 6.07% on the debt bought back before factoring in the added premium for the first year.

What's next?

This event provides some nice clarity, in my view, for Transocean's shareholders, who were left somewhat in the dark regarding just how much debt would be reduced by the tender offer. However, now that we know what the situation looks like, we can more easily quantify the impact on the business as I just did above. This does not, however, stop the questions of what happens next.

You see, while we now know the composition of debt buybacks and we can reasonably say that probably none will be done for the period ending July 11th given the loss of the early tender premium, the amount of debt being bought back is less than what Transocean had wanted. After all, they wanted to pay up to $1.5 billion but their total amount comes out, right now, to only $1.26 billion. This leaves a hole of $239.06 million remaining, which is not an immaterial amount of cash.

At the end of the first quarter of this year, the management team at Transocean reported cash and cash equivalents on the company's books of $3.09 billion. This does not include $442 million in restricted cash on hand, bringing total cash to nearly $3.54 billion. However, subsequent to the quarter, management did two things to raise cash. First, they issued notes with a par value of $410 million, receiving $403 million next of costs and discounts. Second, they finalized the sale of their high-specification jackups and netted cash there of $320 million. If you factor these in and assume that cash flow during the second quarter will be flat, cash and cash equivalents should be $3.82 billion without restricted cash and $4.26 billion with it.

*Created by Author

After taking out the cash associated with these tender offers, we are left, as you can see in the table above, with about $3 billion with restricted cash and $2.56 billion without it. Since the publication of my last piece regarding this company, I've mulled over the company's debt situation and have arrived at a conclusion. While the business does have a $3 billion credit facility it can tap into at will, which should provide it plenty of comfort for the next year or two if Transocean's market does not recover, the firm also does have some debt coming due.

You see, this year alone, after the tender offer, the company will need to buy back debt worth $152.69 million (due in October). This is small potatoes, though, when you compare it to what they will need to buy back next year. In 2018, the company will have senior notes due worth $401.39 million (March and April), plus they have $74 million outstanding that's due in January in the form of their Eksportfinans loans. This brings total debt in 2018 up to $475.39 million, and total debt for both years up to $628.08 million.

Without factoring in the company's restricted cash, management will have, if my numbers are right, $1.93 billion after 2017 and 2018 if cash flow is neutral during this timeframe (it's likely to be positive, at least this year). With restricted cash, they should have $2.37 billion on hand. This is all actually quite respectable, especially when you consider that management is paying off liabilities that must be either paid off or refinanced (the latter being possible, but only if the market for offshore rigs does not deteriorate further). The other benefit is the reduction in interest expense that should, keeping all else the same, reduce costs for the company in the future.

Despite their credit facility, and despite the fact that the company will still have a lot of cash on hand after 2018 and won't need to worry about further debt repayments until 2020, I believe that management is unlikely to focus on additional tender offers without raising additional cash alongside it (basically refinancing the nearer-term debts) unless one of two things is emphasized. Either A) management will try and round up the rest of their 2017 and 2018 notes before they come due or B) they will look at the other end of the spectrum by buying up notes with far longer maturities since they can get a discount to par on those. This second scenario, while not that likely unless management sees noticeable improvements in the market, would be financially wise. Take, for instance, their 2031 Senior Notes with a 7.5% coupon. The $588 million outstanding right now is trading for $0.784 on the dollar, meaning that management could buy those back, reduce interest expense further, and see a discount on the debt (assuming the firm paid the current face value, which is improbable) of $127.01 million.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that the clarity granted by management in this latest press release is encouraging. By tapping into its large cash position, Transocean is lowering interest expense by reducing leverage. I believe that this is a net positive right now but I also think that, absent the examples I provided above, further moves to lower debt will not happen. Rather, I suspect that, for at least this year, the company may actually just wait for debt to come due and pay it off then. This isn't a terrible thing but, with cash on hand falling due to their tender offer and due to future payments on notes maturing this year and next, it's certainly probable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.