How I May Play Rite Aid

I haven't made up my mind yet whether or not to do this, but if you approach the current conditions facing the retailer, this could make a lot of sense

Shares of Rite Aid (RAD) soared higher on June 26th, closing up 30.2% after rumors began circulating that the retailer and its competitor-turned-acquirer, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), are likely to be given approval for the former to be purchased by the latter. In what follows, I wanted to go over a couple of things regarding this situation in order to give my thoughts on what it should all mean for the company and its shareholders moving forward.

A look at the rumor

Despite a Seeking Alpha article posted earlier in the day that covered rumors from last week that the FTC would likely bring a lawsuit to block the transaction from taking place, new rumors began circulating, citing lawyers and a former regulator, that a vote is expected for next week and that, at this time, the deal is likely to go through. I, for one, am not a fan of rumors and I believe that, whenever you invest on them, you are, for lack of a better phrase, rolling the dice and hoping for a positive conclusion.

Because of this, I caution investors against taking all recent rumors seriously. The fact of the matter is that Rite Aid is a binary scenario where the stock with either move up quite a lot or will move down quite a lot. I do believe the upside potential is far larger than the downside, but it's certainly there after the amazing run up the share price exhibited.

Amazing upside

In my last article regarding Rite Aid, I made the case that, fundamentally speaking, the company's prospects are quite reasonable. Given the pricing of the firm's shares, I pointed to significant upside potential and in a relatively short timeframe. I also mentioned that, so long as the business does not deteriorate, downside is most likely limited since the company is already trading at a nice multiple.

Little did I know that I should have purchased shares or options at that time. I thought about it then but wanted to sit back a bit more to see how I felt about the situation. Unfortunately, it seems I missed out on a rather large move higher. The big question, however, is whether shares can move higher still. If so, then even buying in at this stage may not be a bad idea. You see, under the existing agreement between Walgreens and Rite Aid, the latter should be purchased for between $6.50 and $7. At $4.05 per share, if Rite Aid is acquired, you're looking at a gain of between 60.5% and 72.8%.

How I'm thinking of playing Rite Aid

I haven't committed to buy any shares in the retailer yet, nor do I own any options in it at this time. That said, if I do make the plunge, which would almost certainly be this week, I'm likely to buy into the company using call options as opposed to shares. My thought process is fairly straightforward regarding this. While I think downside is limited for Rite Aid if the deal falls through and if no other player steps forward to buy it up, that downside is greater than it was last week. It wouldn't be unreasonable, after the run up, to see the retailer's stock drop 20% to 35% from current levels if Walgreens can't buy in.

If I'm going to take a hit of 20% to 35%, a better alternative might be to get more bang for my buck. If, for instance, I wanted to invest $5,000 into Rite Aid and I'm willing to take a hit of between $1,000 and $1,750 if I'm wrong, why wouldn't I just invest how much I'm willing to lose into call options associated with the firm? To illustrate the upside potential provided by this approach to investing in Rite Aid, I created the table below. In it, you can see the current prices for call options with a strike price ranging from $3.50 per share to $5.50 per share for July, August, and October of this year, as well as January of 2018 and January of 2019. As a note, for the $5 and $5.50 strike prices, no actual call price was provided so I took the mid-point of the bid and the ask for those two.

*Created by Author

But what kind of return, exactly, can be had from following this route and buying the options? As I already mentioned, if I'm wrong with the options, I'm going to see those fall to zero but that loss should be comparable to the loss incurred by investing in Rite Aid's stock with a larger dollar amount. Well, in the table below, I lay out precisely what kind of upside potential can be had if we assume that the options will come out to the full value of the shares at a $6.50 purchase price Walgreens must pay on the low end (I know there are some time value aspects to the options that may not make this so, but determining what that might be is a pure guessing game). In the table beneath that, you can see the returns for the maximum price of $7 per share that might have to be paid.

*Created by Author

Under a scenario where Walgreens must pay Rite Aid's shareholders $6.50 per share, you're looking at a return of between 53.8% and 354.5%. For a $7 scenario, the return ranges from 122.2% to 581.8%. To put this in perspective, under the $6.50 scenario, you're looking at a profit on $1,750 of between $941.50 and $6,203.75. For the $7 scenario, this is a profit of between $2,138.50 and $10,181.50. These returns are far higher than the $3,024.69 max seen under buying stock and having it go up to $6.50 with a $5,000 initial investment and is higher than the $7 scenario, which, at its peak, would generate a profit of up to $3,641.98.

As with anything, however, there are risks here. For starters, if Rite Aid does not get acquired, the investment made in options can go down much further than the stock would drop. The other major risk relates to timing. Even if you are correct about a conclusion, if the option expires before news is made official and/or if the news has already been made public but the market is still concerned and shares don't rise enough, then you could still end up with a loss of up to the whole amount you invested. Shares, on the other hand, are good forever, at least until the firm is purchased.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear that the market is excited about the prospect of Rite Aid and Walgreens receiving approval for the deal. Investors in Fred's (FRED), the firm that is slated to buy up some of Rite Aid's stores to satisfy regulators, are also happy, as evidenced by the fact that shares of the firm rose 23% during the day. I have not yet made up my mind regarding whether I will or will not invest in Rite Aid but, if I do, I will likely buy call options over the shares and will probably aim for an October expiration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RAD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If I do buy in, it will likely be through call options.