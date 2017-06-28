Flexion Looks Good With Upcoming FDA Catalyst

Despite a stiff decline earlier this year, Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) stock is currently in a recovery mode and is expected to gain upward momentum as the company prepares to receive the FDA verdict for its lead drug candidate Zilretta. The drug has a strong possibility of receiving a positive nod from the FDA. The subsequent market response is also expected to be positive for the drug as it provides a sound alternative to current opioid based drugs. With its currently depressed pricing, the stock shows a good entry point for short to medium term investors.

The company is betting on FX006, which is its lead drug candidate for treating moderate to severe osteoarthritis pain. The drug is currently being reviewed by the FDA and its expected PDUFA date in October is drawing near. FXOO6 or Zilretta as it is branded by the company takes a rather novel approach for treating knee osteoarthritis as it is injectable and provides extended release of the drug, making its effects last longer.

The segment is currently dominated by opioids and corticosteroid drugs. Opioid drugs suffer from a major drawback of being addictive while corticosteroid drugs currently offer very short-term relief. Zilretta works on both the fronts as it is not an opioid drug, which is likely to be promoted as a major selling point for the drug when it is released in the market. As to the efficacy of the drug, trials showed the drug to be effective for as long as 12 weeks in controlling pain, which is considerably longer than what current medicines can manage. The current corticosteroid drugs generally offer pain relief for a few weeks per shot. Zilretta is also easy to administer as it is injectable, making it fast and less time consuming for the patient as well as for the medical practitioner.

The market for osteoarthritis is rather huge and the trend shows that the ailment is going to be more widespread in the future. Osteoarthritis currently affects 9 to 36 percent of the population. Out of the different types of osteoarthritis, the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis is expected to grow faster and is likely to increase by 2 percent to 5 percent by 2020. The current treatment regime for osteoarthritis is geared towards pain management and joint replacement. Flexion is looking to carve its niche in the pain management segment with Zilretta. Its potential to provide long term pain relief may also present it as a major alternative to joint replacement, which is a prohibitively expensive route.

Another enticing but somewhat unlikely scenario for the company is its likely takeover. A few months back, rumors of Sanofi looking to acquire the company were rife. Though the speculations did not produce any solid outcome apart from Sanofi Genzyme’s Yamo Deniz joining Flexion as its Chief Medical Officer, they surely put the company in highlight as an attractive takeover candidate. If there’s a takeover, existing shareholders will make a pie from the premium that will surely be paid for a late stage drug candidate. Currently, however, there’s nothing in the horizon.

As to Zilretta’s chances of getting approved, things certainly look bright. The drug candidate, with a Fast Track designation, also showed impressive performance during trials. However, if the FDA asks for additional data or studies, that will delay the one solid revenue-generating prospect of the company since they do not have any immediate backup plan. Flexion, however, is in a relatively stable financial position as the company recently announced a convertible senior notes deal worth $175 million. Another risk factor for Flexion is its sole reliance on Zilretta. With only one drug in its late stage pipeline, the company is betting everything on this horse. Everything goes to make this more a catalyst play than anything else.

The company stock has gained over 47 percent in the past 12 months, but took a dive in April this year, offering a good opportunity to build positions. With upcoming catalysts, the stock is expected to recover its previous high and offer good returns as it is currently trading nearly 30 percent down from its 52 weeks high of $29.41. Everything points towards a good catalyst play before October.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.