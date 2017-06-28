The Right Way To Use Economics As An Investing Tool

The guys at Ritholtz Wealth knocked the ball out of the park with the Evidence Based Investing conference in Dana Point this year. Monday's warm-up was Michael Mauboussin, followed by Rob Arnott, who was followed by Jeff Gundlach. In between all that amazingness was a set of incredible panels. I wish I could summarize it all. Hopefully, Josh or Barry will do it at some point. I'll do my part with a brief summary of some of what was said during my panel.

I was lucky to sit down with Mark Dow, Bill McBride, Tim Duy and Ben Carlson to discuss the right way to use macroeconomics as an investing tool. Here are my key takeaways: