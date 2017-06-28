The BIS And The Global Debt Bubble

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is to be applauded for its candor about the serious debt-related vulnerabilities in today's global economy. At a time when a great sense of complacency pervades both global markets and policymaking circles, the BIS has had the courage to suggest, in its recently released Annual Report, that the emperor might have no clothes.

It has done so by pointing to the large increase in global debt levels and the large reductions in global interest rate risk premiums that have been spawned by years of ultra-unorthodox monetary policies by the world's major central banks. It has also done so by flagging the existence of a series of asset price bubbles and poor bank practices in a number of important countries.

The BIS's principal concern is that global debt-to-GDP levels today are some 40 percent higher than they were on the eve of the 2008-2009 global market meltdown. Equally troubling to the BIS is that debt levels have increased by even larger amounts in a number of systemically important countries. It notes that since 2008 overall debt-to-GDP levels are up by 190 percent in China, by 70 percent in Canada and France, and by 50 percent in Japan. The BIS is also warning that credit-to-GDP gaps have reached levels signaling elevated risks in a number of important emerging market economies.

The BIS does us a service by pointing out the basic choice with which the world's central banks are now confronted. They can either get serious now about normalizing interest rates from their artificially low levels, even though this is likely to cause some immediate painful disruption in the global financial markets; or, alternately, they can delay the normalization process at the risk of creating an even greater debt bubble down the road. That course of action would lead to even greater market disruption when that bubble eventually bursts, as it will inevitably in the end do.

Needless to add, the BIS is recommending that the world's major central banks now get serious about monetary policy normalization and take the pain. However, mindful of the political pressures to which these central banks are exposed, I am not holding my breath for the world's central banks to heed its sage advice. Rather, my expectation is that they will take the path of least resistance and kick the can down the road in the hope that the debt bubble bursts on someone else's watch.