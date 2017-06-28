Freeport-McMoRan: A Buy On Improving Negotiations With The Indonesian Government

Politics and business is often like oil and water, the two just don't mix. Well companies can often shrewdly navigate different economic and labor issues, handling tough political challenges in foreign countries can often be a daunting challenge.

Few companies have faced bigger challenges over the last several years than Freeport-McMoRan has faced with both labor issues and political challenges at the company's critical Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

Freeport-McMoRan faces essentially three issues. The Indonesian government wants to restrict copper exports to develop a smelting industry, the company continues to faces emboldened labor groups demanding more concessions, and Freeport-McMoRan needs to work out long-term contracts with the Indonesian government to continue to do businesses at Grasberg and throughout the country.

Freeport-McMoRan has three main issues, but really faces only one key problem. The Indonesian government is not a democracy and the country has continually negotiated in bad faith with Freeport-McMoRan and other foreign miners. Freemont Mining and Sumitomo recently divested from these company's respective position in Indonesia's mines, and Freeport-McMoRan is expect to divest from majority control of its position in the Grasbert mine within a couple years.

The labor problems Freeport-McMoRan face are primarily because militias with political connections control labor groups that have continue to leverage the company. Freeport-McMoRan has double wages and increased benefits for most of its workers in Indoensia just recently, but the company still has no long-term labor deal that secures these conditions won't be changed.

This is why most of the current political developments in Indonesia are surprising and also very encouraging for Freeport-McMoRan and the company's shareholders. Just recently in May the Head of the Resources Department discussed expediting negotiations with Freeport-McMoRan, and the company was also recently issued a special use permit to export copper concentrate for a year. The deadline for negotiations between the parties is October 11th, but the Indonesian government has recently said the negotiations should be concluded within the next couples months as the country's leaders continue to soften the countries stance ahead of these critical upcoming negotiations.

The Indonesian government also softened these leaders stance similarly ahead of the 2014 negotiations that resulted in Freeport-McMoRan not having to divest from its position in Grasberg as had been previously discussed ahead of those negotiations nearly 3 years ago. Freeport-McMoRan has also said that the company should reach likely reach a new and more comprehensive agreement in the near future.

If Freeport-McMoRan can reach favorable terms with labor groups and the Indonesian government over the next couple months the company looks very well positioned. Freeport-McMoRan has divested from their horrible oil and gas investments and the company has reduced long-term debt from $20 billion to $13 billion. Freeport-McMoRan values the company's Indonesian operations at $17 billion even though Grasberg represents less than 75% of Freeport-McMoRan's overall copper position. If Freeport-McMoRan reaches a new and more favorable agreement with the Indonesian government the company should be able to explore new investment opportunities in a resource rich country that most of the company's competitors have abandoned.

