Chicago Bridge & Iron Was Vindicated

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) soared more than 40% at one point and closed up over 39% on June 27th after news broke that the firm received a favorable ruling from the Delaware Supreme Court regarding a lawsuit it brought against Westinghouse, a company, now bankrupt, that is majority-owned by Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY). In what follows, I will dig through the data and give my interpretation of this momentous news and what it should mean for investors in the business moving forward.

A look at the lawsuit

In the past, I have covered the lawsuit and the accounting implications it entails so I won't spend a great deal of time here. In essence, after completing the sale of Stone & Webster, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBI, to Westinghouse last year, the two companies were supposed to submit a final estimate (what the Court calls a True Up) of what the difference between current assets and current liabilities should be. The purpose for this True Up is to allow CBI to continue working on the nuclear projects between the time the deal was signed and the time it was closed.

To keep the projects as on-track as possible, CBI had to put in around $1 billion to them during the relevant timeframe while collecting some cash in the process. The peg that was set for the True Up was $1.174 billion (seen in the image below). Any amount below that (so current assets decrease), CBI was supposed to cover up to the peg, and any amount above that (current assets going to Westinghouse increase) would result in Westinghouse having to pay CBI.

*Taken from the Delaware Supreme Court

Following the close of the deal, Westinghouse claimed that, due to losses that CBI should have included in the project, as well as a non-cash accounting adjustment associated with CBI's purchase of Stone & Webster when it acquired Shaw Group years earlier, CBI should have to pay the company $2.15 billion. CBI, on the other hand, said that Westinghouse owed it nearly $428 million.

In its filing with the Delaware court system, CBI revealed that Westinghouse was arguing that things that shouldn't go into GAAP accounting should be factored into their adjustment but CBI protested this. While I am confident that an independent auditor reviewing the terms of the agreement (as the two parties agreed to in writing) would have ruled in the favor of CBI anyways, the fact of the matter is that the company pressed on because of the possibility that Westinghouse's arguments could muddle the system and result in the auditor ruling in favor of Westinghouse over the rightful winner.

Great news at last!

In its ruling, the Supreme Court of Delaware decided to reverse the Chancery Court's decision that Westinghouse could use the purchase agreement's True Up clause to argue that other costs should be included in the adjustment for Westinghouse's purchase of Stone & Webster. In its ruling, the Supreme Court stated that the implication here (something that CBI also argued) was that Westinghouse believed CBI did not use GAAP-compliant accounting, which is a major charge, but it could also have been argued that Westinghouse just wanted to use non-GAAP accounting to make its case.

According to the ruling, it was unsurprising that CBI had objections to Westinghouse's claims, especially when you consider that around $1.3 billion of those claims constituted an allegation of CBI's breach of purchase agreement representations. Furthermore, the Court ruled that Westinghouse was, essentially, trying to use its interpretation of the agreement to circumvent the Liability Bar (CBI received a guarantee from Westinghouse that it could not be held liable for anything associated with the projects past, present, or future) by saying that the True Up should reflect all possible claims. This would have meant that Westinghouse would have given up nothing in the Liability Bar while CBI would still be stuck, completely, with the risk of liability for its two troubled nuclear projects, despite the fact that Westinghouse acknowledged the sale of Stone & Webster to it was essentially a "quit claim". In the image below, you can see the summation of this argument made by the Court.

*Taken from the Delaware Supreme Court

Another thing I should mention regarding the filing by the Court is that it appears the judges took a sledgehammer to Westinghouse. They, like myself and CBI, all but called Westinghouse dishonest in its dispute. The Court called the company out by saying that Westinghouse knew what the numbers looked like beforehand and had the opportunity to not sign the agreement if they did not approve of the picture. Yet, even after signing, the company argued that 30% of various cost claims Stone & Webster had made, some of which could have been paid by the project owners but the rest of which (and probably a majority of which) would have had to have been paid by Westinghouse if the sale had not been agreed. The company basically did not try to argue against CBI's numbers despite knowing full-well what everything appeared to be because of their intimate knowledge associated with the projects in question.

The last thing I should mention about the ruling is that this does not stop Westinghouse from arguing it is owed something. In fact, the court said, as you can see in the image below, that they may argue for adjustments based on changes to the peg that occurred between the signing of the deal and the deal's closing. CBI itself has said that around $70 million is realistically in dispute. When speaking with investor relations, I was told that the company may, if it has to pay any amount (it's possible that Westinghouse could be liable for payment as well though, but that would likely not be collectible), be able to count said amount against their $428 million claim against Westinghouse so it's entirely possible that CBI may end up owing nothing in the end and that Westinghouse may, solely because of its bankruptcy, not be capable of paying anything either.

*Taken from the Delaware Supreme Court

What this means, in my opinion, is that CBI is largely in the clear regarding all of their Westinghouse concerns. Technically, some amount could be due from one party to another but this would be nominal most likely (almost certainly less than $100 million in my view). This helps to explain the surge in the company's share price, confirms my earlier arguments regarding how accounting works (my Masters in Accountancy seems to be paying off), and removes a massive weight off of CBI's shoulders.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that investors in CBI are rejoicing at this turn of events. Without any doubt, the company has reduced its risk quite a lot but not everything is perfect. Management still must close (or amend its debt agreements with lenders) its Capital Services sale and must also deal with unapproved change orders. They may still have some small liability associated with Westinghouse as well, but that will likely be minuscule. In all actuality, so long as a curveball isn't thrown from left field, none of these, even if they result in payouts (with the exception of Capital Services), imply a big chance of bankruptcy. Rather, so long as nothing terrible happens, this could be setting investors up for a continued increase in CBI's share price moving forward.

