Todd Harrison On Taking The High Road To Wealth On Wall Street

"Do what you love, with people you respect while serving the greater good." These are the words Todd Harrison lives by. In this episode, we discuss how this motto has served him through his career in finance which spans three decades and how it led him to his most recent venture. Back in 2012, Todd said cannabis would emerge as "the single best investment over the next decade." He's now putting his money where his mouth is in starting the first cannabis wellness-focused hedge fund in existence. He discusses his framework for evaluating investment opportunities in the space along with some of his favorite individual ideas. Follow Todd on twitter @todd_harrison and @CB1Cap for updates on the industry. Below are a few links related to our discussion:

Todd's greatest aphorism hits at Minyanville.com

The 10 Trading Commandments at Minyanville.com

The Four Legs of the Trading Table at Minyanville.com

Todd first wrote about the cannabis investment opportunity in 2012 at Minyanville.com

He wrote a follow-up piece in 2014 at Minyanville.com

Todd discusses marijuana stocks with Yahoo! Finance

Todd discusses 'The misty world of marijuana stocks' at BBC