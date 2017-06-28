What Factors For Stocks Today

The Fed releases its Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) after the close, and it's important news for individual banks that should play importantly Thursday.

Equity index futures were off fractionally at roughly 4:20 AM EDT as I concluded this report. Today, stocks face the headwind provided yesterday by Fed Chair Yellen's assessment of rich asset values, and Stanley Fischer's statements didn't help either, in my view. At 10:30 AM EDT, a change may be in order, as oil and oil products inventory data is key for the market this morning. Unfortunately, yesterday's prelude from the American Petroleum Institute (API) will cause market trepidation into the data release today. Forward looking housing data provides insight into the important sector of the economy this morning and might help stocks. Also, international trade data offers insight into global economic health. The Fed releases its Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) after the close, and it's important news for individual banks that should play importantly Thursday.

Yesterday

Stocks cascaded into the close of trading yesterday, as the S&P 500 Index (NYSE: SPY) closed 0.8% lower. As we move further out along the risk spectrum, we find the tech-heavy Nasdaq (Nasdaq: QQQ) and small cap stocks (NYSE: IWM) performed poorest, while the Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) held up better. The economic data on the day was decent, with a strong consumer confidence measure reported. But when the Fed Chairwoman got to speaking about toppy asset valuations and monetary tightening, investors made way for the exits.

Today

Oil Data

Count on the market moving on this week's Petroleum Status Report, measuring crude oil inventory. It did yesterday on the release of the American Petroleum Institute data (API). I'm not a subscriber to the API data, but we learned from sources Tuesday that the API saw an 851K barrel increase in U.S. crude oil supplies, against expectations for a draw from inventory. Also, API saw an increase of 1.4 million barrels of gasoline and 678K barrels to distillates inventory for the week ended June 23rd. The MarketWatch.com article also indicates analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the Energy Information Administration (EIA) to report a decline of 3.25 million barrels of crude oil inventory today. Last week, we saw a draw of 2.5 million barrels from crude stores.

I continue to expect oil prices (NYSE: OIL) to recover from here, and somewhat robustly at some point this year. If you have not been reading the column, the catalysts I'm expecting are stronger than expected global demand for energy and a possible if not probable emergence of a geopolitical risk premium given developments in the Middle East.

Forward looking housing data might help today. Pending Home Sales data is due Wednesday for the month of May. Economists expect a 0.5% increase versus the 1.3% decline seen in April. This data is a leading indicator for Existing Home Sales, as it measures contract signings. Sales of standing structures make up the majority of the housing market. Growth here would serve housing stocks (NYSE: XHB), real estate securities generally (NYSE: IYR) and the market (NYSE: DIA) more broadly, so stay tuned.

International Trade data is also due Wednesday, and is expected to show a narrowing of the trade deficit to $66.0 billion for May from $67.6 billion in April. In April, exports declined by 0.9% and imports increased by 0.7%. We'll get insight into the health of both the U.S. and its trading partners (NYSE: FXI) (NYSE: VGK) from the data.

CCAR

The second phase of the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) is due for release by the Fed at 4:30 PM EDT. The report will matter greatly to individual banks (NYSE: XLF) like J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), whose capital uses have been restricted for years. If more capital is freed up this year and more than is expected by markets, then these stocks could benefit. They started moving in anticipation yesterday, with BAC rising 1.7% and C gaining by 0.7%. If the news is not so good, then these stocks would reflect that disappointment.

Broadly speaking, the market would like to see banks freer to use capital as they would like to, or for the near-term benefit of shareholders. So if the news is good Wednesday, expect benefits to the broader market on Thursday, all other factors held steady.

Wednesday's earnings reporters will have me looking again at housing relative benefits for names like HB Fuller (NYSE: FUL), Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR) and Bassett Furniture (Nasdaq: BSET). The rest of the earnings schedule for Wednesday highlights data from A. Schulman (Nasdaq: SHLM), Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), Highway Holdings (Nasdaq: HIHO), Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET), Monsanto (NYSE: MON), OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE: OMN), Paychex (Nasdaq: PAYX), Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), Rosetta Genomics (Nasdaq: ROSG) and UniFirst (NYSE: UNF).

In conclusion, look to today's oil inventory data, along with housing and trade data, for a lead to the market. After the close of trading, investors will keenly study the CCAR data for a guide into Thursday's trade. For more of my regular work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

