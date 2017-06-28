Wall Street Breakfast: Fed's Stress Tests - Part 2

Economy

The euro has reached a fresh 2017 high of $1.1369, as markets digested recent comments from Mario Draghi. The central bank could potentially "adjust" its policy in response to "improving economic conditions," he declared at an event in Sintra, Portugal. Meanwhile, Janet Yellen said yesterday she didn't expect another financial crisis in "our lifetimes" and warned against any unwinding of financial reforms.

A blow to the Trump agenda? U.S. stock markets sold off on Tuesday after Republican leaders postponed a Senate vote on healthcare reform until after the July 4 recess. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said there was a "really good chance" the bill will eventually be passed despite the delay and a number of GOP lawmakers expressing their reservations.

He called it "The Engima Network." Six weeks ago, David Webb, an activist investor and former director of the Hong Kong exchange, issued a report on "50 stocks not to own". Yesterday, most of the shares he named abruptly plunged, pointing to chronic regulatory problems over small-cap shares in the Asian financial hub. Hang Seng took another leg down overnight, falling 0.6% to 25,684.

President Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with China over its inaction on North Korea and bilateral trade issues and is now considering possible trade actions against Beijing, three senior administration officials told Reuters. He's looking at a range of options, including tariffs on steel imports. The news comes as Japanese and EU negotiators meeting in Tokyo press ahead with a free trade deal that aims to counter U.S. protectionism.

Bahrain has accused Doha of a "military escalation" in the crisis that has embroiled the region, warning there would be consequences after Turkey deployed additional troops to its base in Qatar. Several Arab states have severed diplomatic ties with the nation, as well as trade and travel links, in the most serious internal crisis since the formation of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Tensions are at a high in Venezuela as a police helicopter fired 15 shots at the Interior Ministry overnight and dropped four grenades on the Supreme Court, however, there were no reports of injuries. It comes ahead of President Maduro's July 30 vote for a special super-body called a Constituent Assembly, which could rewrite the national charter and supersede other institutions such as the opposition-controlled Congress.

A Brazilian Senate committee will review a bill today that would loosen the country's mazelike labor law, which has been a big deterrent for investment. Markets have rallied as it advanced through the lower house earlier this year, but new corruption allegations against the proposal's main supporter, President Temer, have fanned opposition, making its approval more complicated.