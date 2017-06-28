Testing Western Digital's Bargaining Power

In March of this year, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) released their hybrid console, the Switch, which immediately flew off of the shelves and left the company doubling production figures to restock shops. The demand for the new console has been sustained and the only thing holding back production is the lack of availability of the all-important NAND chip, which is also in excess demand from Apple (AAPL) as they ramp up production towards the upcoming release of the iPhone 8. The NAND chip is a flash memory device which is essential to the construction and sale of both devices, and the crux of both companies’ demand is falling on the shoulders of the decaying Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) brand.

Source: BBC

Toshiba has been in a lot of financial trouble and are consistently hemorrhaging money YoY with their most recent troubles coming from a nuclear plant in the US – this disaster has led to such an extraordinary need to gain cash in hand, that they are now being forced to sell potentially their greatest asset, their NAND chip division. Whilst this spells disaster for Toshiba, it will create a large opportunity for revenue growth for whomever can complete the acquisition.

There are a few suitors to the unit, and the driver’s seat is potentially underneath the US firm Western Digital (WDC). The company already has employees working within the division, which it has a 49% stake in, and would be able to most seamlessly take over the operations of the business and ramp up production to meet the huge demand that the unit is receiving. I believe that due to the familiarity that WD have with the facilities, they are the leading contender to make instant profitability growth from the unit and make the necessary investments into the division to further its revenue potential. Also, due to their stake in the firm it is likely that they will be able to veto the selling of the unit to other candidates, frustrating the process and delaying the cash transaction that Toshiba require.

Other suitors include the cohort of US, South Korean and Japanese investors who may currently be Toshiba’s favoured acquirers but that are having troubled patching together an agreement, especially amidst the interference of WD. Toshiba have today announced their plans to ignite a law suit against the behaviour of Western Digital, however it may come to fruition that this is just an attempt to speed up the deal-making process. Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) are another serious candidate for acquisition as they announced earlier that they were “very confident” of securing the deal, however, since this statement their confidence may have waned slightly as WDC ramp up their efforts to win the race.

To conclude, I believe that the eventual hand-over of the NAND chip making unit will provide a large catalyst for the firms involved in the transaction. My belief is that the Toshiba stock will take a large hit if the whole division is sold as investors will see the company lose one of its core assets and revenue drivers and due to the fact that the cash received from the transaction will be sent straight to cover the damages of their nuclear factory in the US, I recommend the shorting of the TOSBF stock.

On the upside, however, there is more uncertainty. Due to their current part-ownership in the unit I believe that Western Digital have a good chance of securing, or at least frustrating, the deal which would see huge upside potential to the WDC stock as they could acquire a potentially huge revenue source with the expectation of ongoing excess demand from Apple and Nintendo, amongst others, which will drive the price and profitability of the chip upwards for the foreseeable future. However, there is caution to be taken amidst the uncertainty of the lawsuit imposed by Toshiba against Western Digital and the preference towards other bidders if Toshiba are allowed a direct choice.

Toshiba hosts its AGM later today (Wednesday 28th June) and this will likely reveal the company’s current financial situation as well as the progression of plans regarding this unit; with the lawsuit in focus, they are likely to offer a pessimistic view on WDC’s chances of securing the unit, however, their need for cash may nullify this statement and over the following weeks it will become clear how strong WDC’s bargaining power is.

Western Digital will announce their Q4 results next month (27th July) and have recently increased their eps guidelines as they expect to provide positive figures for FY17.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.