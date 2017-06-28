Party On Canada: How Prices Have Changed Over 50 Years

What can Canada 150 parties tell us about the long-term evolution of the Canadian economy? Brian DePratto, Senior Economist, TD Bank (TD), talks to Sara D'Elia about the new "Party-CPI" metric and the evolution of spending behaviours. The TD Economics report is available here.
Summary
If the cost of a party is up over 800%, what does that mean for the economy?
What are the biggest food and drink trends?
What is the "Party-CPI" and what does it reveal about the economy?
