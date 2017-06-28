Progressive: Overvalued

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the fourth largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies. The company provides insurance products for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

In June, the insurance company reported better results for May than last year, in spite of the deterioration of its combined ratio. The net income amounted to $81.4 million or a 7% increase, driven by a 14% growth of the net earned premiums ($1,953.8 million in May) and partially offset by a deterioration of the combined ratio which went up by 0.6 points to 96.4%.

On a YTD basis, the net income increased by 84% to $354.1 million. The results were boosted by the commercial development of the beginning of the year (+14%) and the improvement of the combined ratio, mainly due to a strong first quarter.

However, the company remains, in our view overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages

An active commercial development offset by the deterioration of the underwriting performance

In May, the net earned premiums amounted to $1,953.8 million or a 14% growth compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 13%.

Source: May Report

On a YTD basis, the net earned premiums grew by 13% to $10,368.8 million. The increase of the turnover was mainly driven by the personal business (almost 86% of the total net earned premiums) which reported a 13% premium rise on a YoY basis.

Source: May Report

However, the increase of the turnover does not mean profitability growth, especially for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. Progressive reported a combined ratio of 96.4%, which was worse than in April (as a reminder, the insurer reported a combined ratio of 88.9% for April 2017). April 2017 was, however, an exceptional month, with a lower level of claims than expected.

Source: Internal

The combined ratio worsening in May was mainly driven by the deterioration of the profitability of the personal segment. The combined ratio of the personal segment worsened by 8.5 percentage points compared to April. However, the operating performance of the commercial and property segments improved respectively by 2.4 percentage points and 3 percentage points to reach 94.4% and 98.3%.

Regarding the observed combined ratio trend, we estimate that the combined ratio reported for June would amount to 96.8% or a 0.4 percentage point degradation compared to May.

Source: Internal

On a quarterly basis, the Q2 2017 combined ratio would be 94.4% or 2.4 percentage points lower than in Q2 2016. The YTD net combined ratio would amount to 93.1% or 2.6 percentages points lower than last year and would remain driven by the strong performance of the first quarter of 2017.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

Based on an estimated combined ratio of 96.8% and a net earned premiums amount of $2,412 million, we could expect the company to deliver earnings per share of $0.19 for June 2017. It would be driven by the growth in the premiums, the regular level of the net investment income, and the service revenues.

Source: Internal

Based on the June estimation, we could value the Q2 EPS at 0.75, or a $0.02 increase compared to Q1 but a $0.29 decrease on a YoY basis.

Source: Internal

The book value per share would mechanically increase by $0.19 and reach at least $15.54.

Source: Internal

Valuation

Based on the estimated earnings per share and the book value per share which would be reported for June, we can determine a forward valuation of Progressive by the multiples method. We use two approaches:

Historical multiples based on the P/E and P/B historical ratios of Progressive Valuation multiples based on a peer comparison

The chosen peers are the following:

Atlas Financial Holding (AFH), a niche insurer specialized in commercial motor insurance (mainly taxi and limo segments)

Allstate (ALL), a well-diversified insurer, primarily engaged in property insurance products but selling also life and retirement insurance products.

Arch Capital (ACGL), an insurer which provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines.

Travelers Inc. (TRV), one of the largest U.S P&C insurance companies.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), an insurance company which operates through several segments (Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, P&C Others, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution)

Chubb (CB), a global insurance organization.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), a P&C multiline insurer which provides products for various business lines and operates mainly in the United States.

American Financial Group (AFG), an insurance holding company which is focused on commercial products for businesses. The company merged with National Interstate (NATL) which was a P&C insurer specialized in passenger transportation, recreational vehicles, trucking and moving industries.

Mercury General Corp. (MCY), a P&C company which offers insurance products on private passenger automobile, commercial properties, and vehicles.

The next chart shows that Progressive is overvalued regarding its historical averages or its peers.

With an intrinsic value of $33.61 per share, the stock may be overvalued by 24%. At this level of valuation, the market is considering that the insurance company could maintain its level of profitability and growth (more than 10% per year). Unfortunately, we do not have the same feeling and consider that the share is currently overvalued.

Conclusion

June results should be slightly higher than those of May, driven by the investment income, the growth in earned premiums but partially offset by the deterioration of the combined ratio. Even if Progressive succeeds to deliver a relatively strong performance in a challenging market (motor insurance segment is one of the most competitive mass insurance markets), the market valuation of the company seems to be above its intrinsic value.

Notes for the readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on both insurance sector and service sector (mainly the industry "Home Furnishing Stores")? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support!