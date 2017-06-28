No Money, No Honey - Investor Confidence Fades

North America had been carrying markets, but confidence declined here at home as well. U.S. investors are still risk takers today though.

The prospect of broad tax reform for the United States enthused investors in May, in my estimation. However, its failure to become effected likely cost investor confidence in June, along with other issues.

State Street's Global Investor Confidence Index (ICI) (NYSE: VTI) dipped in June, to 101.0, down from May's revised reading of 102.6. The North American ICI (NYSE: SPY), which has carried the global measure of late, also declined by two points to 102.2. Measures above 100 indicate risk taking is increasing, which more literally means that institutional investor holdings of risky assets (read equities) (Nasdaq: QQQ) is on the rise. However, it appears to be rising less rapidly lately. The Asian component index (NYSE: FXI) fell by 4.4 points to 97.1, perhaps due to North Korean tensions. The European component (NYSE: VGK) remained in risk-off territory, though it gained to 98.5, from 96.8.

Concentrating on North America (NYSE: IWM), given its importance to the majority of our readers, let's get to work on reasoning why. First of all, we don't need (or want) the Fed Chair to tell us valuations seem stretched, like she did yesterday, with the current trailing 12-month P/E ratio apparently rich versus historical record.

When I heard the Fed Chair's statement, I have to tell you, I immediately referenced Ben Bernanke's statement at the start of the real estate crisis, when he assured us it would be contained. I was on record time and again on the issue before the house of cards fell. And I recalled how poorly, at least in my recollection, the Fed tends to be as a forecaster, especially of markets. The market is forecasting ahead of the current economy and so trailing 12-months is meaningless. Where will earnings growth take us 12 and 24 months from now; that is what matters.

Let's note, while we're talking Fed, that the central bank's rate hike in June, along with still intact economic growth and inflation expectations despite recent data signals, likely harmed investor confidence this month. Not that there's anything wrong with that, though, as I also expect inflation and economic growth to pick up moving forward. I'll admit to having some anxiety about it lately, though.

I believe the key to the loss of investor confidence this month was the failure of big talk on tax reform to materialize into anything meaningful. Those broad tax breaks were priced into the market, and if confidence in them fades, you can expect asset values (NYSE: DIA) to as well. Those better P/E expectations have baked in better cash flows, so they have to materialize for risk taking to pick up, or not fall off.

Otherwise, the mayhem around the Oval Office and the investigation of various Administration and Trump campaign members does not add to investor confidence. Thankfully, the prospect of an impeachment process forthcoming seems to have decreased, and stocks have been bid back up toward highs as a result I believe.

Also, the Administration's more engaging foreign policy strategies, seen playing out in Syria and the broader Middle East recently, are worrisome for investors. While most citizens tend to ignore these risks until they materialize, you can bet that when our government threatens Russia and Iran as it did yesterday, whether warranted or not, institutional investors are paying attention.

This is especially true given the gains booked year-to-date, and the fact that we are approaching the fiscal year-ends of many institutional funds. The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) is up 9.0% year-to-date, including dividends. If we look at fiscal years ending in August, September and October, then the gains are likely better. I expect gains will get locked up here and stocks sold off.

For stocks to climb higher, we need tax reform or some significant tax cut to be pushed through Congress near-term. Otherwise, expect confidence to decrease through summer and for stocks to be sold off, I believe on a market correction by September 21. No honey, no money baby... For more of my work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.