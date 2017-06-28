Is Teekay Corporation Primed For A Short Squeeze?

Teekay Corporation: Our Top Long Idea; $13-$16 Price Target

I've recently shared our highest conviction long idea in a 17-page public report. I believe Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is worth $13-$16 primarily based on value derived from their common units, general partner control, and incentive distribution rights ("IDR") related to Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). Even after a small recent price uptick, I believe TK has upside of between 100-150% within the next year. If we zoom out further to the end of 2019, I believe TK has four-bagger or better potential.

I've explained the thesis in detail in the previous report, so I highly suggest reading that first to understand our conviction and thesis in this name.

Cobas Asset Management Doubles Down

We've completed and released extensive research and reports on Teekay Corporation and key daughter-firm Teekay LNG Partners. Additionally, it is a highest conviction pick; however, I can understand the skepticism, especially from those who are unfamiliar with our work and performance in the maritime sector. Although we have what I believe is an unrivaled track record in the sector, it is admittedly a shorter one.

For those who are looking for a longer tenured value investor: consider Cobas Asset Management, a Spanish value investment firm run by Francisco Garcia Parames. Cobas recently acquired a 5% stake in TK at around $9/sh during spring 2017. For those who are unfamiliar, Parames is commonly compared to Warren Buffett (i.e., "Warren Buffet of Europe"), as he compiled a reported 16% annualized return for more than two decades, which included two major recessions. For the time period (early 1990s through 2010s), this is one of the highest performances in the world.

In an SEC filing posted last Friday, Cobas unveiled a shocker: their stake had quietly grown to 8.68M shares of TK, or 10.1% of the company. This is a significant increase from their previous disclosure in early May of 4.37M shares owned. After the earnings reports, likely after the Morgan Stanley report, Cobas decided to double their holdings in this firm.

One of the world’s best investors has made Teekay Corporation and Teekay LNG Partners the largest position in his flagship fund.

This news was picked up by industry bellwether TradeWinds, but has otherwise slid under the radar thus far. They are fully invested in Teekay Corporation.

Short Interest Spiked Near 52w Lows

The below chart, sourced from the Wall Street Journal, shows the relative increase in short interest at TK from 31 May to 15 June. Unfortunately, short interest data is delayed and these figures were just recently released.

Besides the obvious increased exposure by shorts, there are two key notes:

Short interest spiked considerably during a period when TK was treading very close to 52-wk lows. In fact, the 15 June close was $5.43. The chart below shows the relative price movement. Only two subsequent days, 20 June and 21 June, saw lower closes, at $5.32 and $5.26 respectively. Shorts who piled in near that time have lost over 18%.

The % Public Float is listed at 24.5%. While this is technically true because only the Resolute Investments (trust fund) shares are legally locked-up, if we look at major holders to illustrate the shares held only by non-institutional holders, that is actually far higher. If we add the Cobas shares (8.68M) along with the FMR (Fidelity) shares (8.47M) to the Resolute Investments holdings (31.94M), we end up with only around 37M shares in public hands. There are some smaller institutions with minor holdings, but even without counting those, the current level (technically the 15 June level) of shorting is as high as 36% of non-institutional shares.

These two key factors help boost what I believe could be a short squeeze (i.e. panicked exit from shorts). Shorts will oftentimes run their positions in a margin account, which means the higher the price of the shares, the higher the fees and related account pressure. Additionally, momentum shorts are likely to give up on their trade if TK keeps lifting, whereas those shorting on 'fundamentals' are also likely to throw in the towel once they complete an ounce of serious due diligence.

Potential Catalysts Ahead?

Although our thesis on Teekay involves a longer-term horizon (mid-2018), there are two upcoming catalysts that could serve to propel the stock higher in the mid-term beyond just a potential short squeeze.

The first potential catalyst is the Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) dividend announcement, which is most likely (based on historic precedent) to be announced on either 3 July or 5 July. The most common sense outcome is that TOO cuts their dividend in order to raise cash to placate lenders; however, if they defy these odds and keep the $0.11/qtr dividend intact, this sends a strong signal to the market that management is not worried about the ongoing negotiations. I believe a dividend cut is almost fully priced into the name, but any sort of dividend extension, especially one combined with financing news, would be a huge boon to both TOO and TK by extension. In other words, the majority of 'risk' is to the upside in both names.

The second potential catalyst is the Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) Q2-17 earnings release and conference call, likely in early-to-mid August. Management has suggested they will provide further financing and dividend guidance on successive calls and we are likely to see a comprehensive presentation of the current fleet and near-term CFVO upside. Based on TGP's fairly weak pricing action, it seems the market has yet to price in any level of serious distribution raise at TGP even though such a raise could be less than a year away.

Risks to Trading Long

I have strong conviction in Teekay Corporation as a long-term investment, in fact it is the number one idea of my career; however, short-term price jumps (or drops) can be seemingly random at times and there also seems to be a fairly substantial, albeit misguided, correlation to the current oil price.

Pullback Risk?

I believe there is far more short, medium, and long-term upside than downside; however, TK has had a decent run over the past week or so. There is always the risk of a slight pullback if traders decide to take profits. If TK is viewed in even a slightly wider lens (2m chart below), then the uptick looks far smaller than it really has been. Again, in this context, it's important to note that the high percentage of shorts opened their positions between 16 May and 15 June. The uptick has been moderate in terms of a 2m period, but it has been very painful for anyone who went short in mid-June.

TOO Dividend?

We've discussed above how we believe TOO is in a very strong position coming into the dividend announcement. The market already expects them to cut, so any surprise to the upside would likely send the stock screaming upward; however, there's a legitimate possibility that TOO might cut their dividend (a smart capital allocation move) and perhaps the market will see that as a sign of weakness instead. Again, I believe the 'risk' is heavy to the upside, but this is a legitimate risk worth considering for short-term focused traders.

Our Views on Shorting

I’m not opposed to short investors or the practice of “shorting.” Far from it. I believe that short investors are often highly skilled researchers and activists who are skilled at discovering price dislocations and who are equipped with the skills to profit heavily from exposing these issues. In the shipping sector, we have close to a complete success rate in short positions and pair trades.These include shorts on Diana Containerships (DCIX) from $56/sh (current price $0.36), Box Ships (OTCQB:TEUFF) from $6/sh (current price $0.13), Global Ship Lease (GSL) from $5.50 (current price $1.50), Safe Bulkers (SB) from $3/sh (2 month drop of over 80%), Nordic American Tankers (NAT) from $14/sh (current price $6.12), and Scorpio Bulkers from $21/sh down to $2.98/sh, where we went long (along with SLTB at $9.10) and then closed out our long exposure a year later at $7.50. We have many others.

I believe it’s pretty safe to say we are good at shorting shipping stocks. I believe it’s also pretty fair to say we understand what makes a good short and what doesn’t. Teekay Corporation is a horrible idea to short unless you want to get destroyed by a freight train. Be careful out there.

Then Why Is Anybody Short?

I believe a majority of the recent short positions are likely due to oil-related momentum bets, exacerbated by recent panic surrounding Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO). TK has traded in a strong correlation to oil over the past couple months, which has perhaps inspired this misguided trade. However, there are likely some additional shorts who believe they have fundamentals on their side, perhaps encouraged by a recent report from Morgan Stanley analyst Fotis Giannakoulis.

I’ve fully-reviewed the recently report by Mr. Giannakoulis and have found (as detailed in the linked article below) what I believe to be numerous logical fallacies and a handful of factual anomalies. In strictly my opinion, I believe Mr. Giannakoulis is extremely out of his depth in terms of analyzing both Teekay Offshore (TOO) and especially Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and I believe the overall report lacks the due diligence one would otherwise expect from a major bank analyst.

I’ve shared some of these findings in an initial rebuttal piece published in early June. For the sake of the length of this update, I suggest reading the rebuttal to get an idea of some of the discrepancies, I estimate that my initial report touched on less than one-third of the issues contained therein. I heavily encourage all investors, long and short, to review the Morgan Stanley report and make up their own mind.

Conclusion

It’s impossible to predict for sure whether a stock will enter a short squeeze until after the fact; however, I believe shorts are getting dangerously exposed on Teekay Corporation. It seems that the next week or two could provide a significant short squeeze if momentum continues, but short-term trades are of course always highly speculative.

TK is far better idea for a long-term hold and this idea has found serious interest in the value investing world. One of the top investors in the world has recently doubled his holdings in Teekay Corporation, reaching a 10.1% stake in TK, reported last Friday afternoon. This is personally my highest conviction idea of my career and I believe TK can reach a range of $13-$16 by mid-2018.