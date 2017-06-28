AMD: Time For Another Convertible?

Shares of chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have rebounded nicely since falling after a so-so Q1 earnings report. While they still are a couple of bucks away from their 52-week high, shares are still well above the sub-$2.00 lows seen in past years. With things looking bright for the company at present, I believe this might be a good time for another convertible debt issuance.

I don't want to get too technical and go into all of the details, but my plan revolves around this. If you look at page 29 of the company's most recent 10-Q filing, it had $928 million of high rate debt due between 2019 and 2024. Since AMD issued its convertible debt last year, which was for 10 years at a 2.125% coupon rate, the 10-year Treasury rate has risen by about 50 basis points. Still, even if the company has to pay 2.50% to 2.75% on a convertible, that's much better than the 6.75% and up it is paying now. Here are the key parts of my plan:

Convertible debt with a coupon of 2.50% or slightly higher, depending on market conditions.

Retire all debt due 2019-2014, likely to cost $75-100 million in premium above par, which is basically around the 8-9% premium above par these bonds are trading at (average) in the market currently.

Convertible will require 60-80 million shares, depending on market price ($12-16.50 broad range).

Savings of about $35-40 million annually (possibly more, if rate less than 2.50%).

Underwriting cost of about $25 million.

In total, this deal will cost about $100-125 million upfront. However, it will save the company roughly $35-40 million in pre-tax expenses for the next two years, then another $25-30 million for the next three years (the 2022 maturity), and there might be slight savings after that, depending on the final rate. In the end, I estimate the total interest savings to be in the range of $145 million to a best-case scenario of about $175 million, meaning the company would save $20-75 million for the total deal. Savings could be even higher if AMD gets a lower rate on the convertible and doesn't have to spend as much to retire the current maturities. You also wipe the 2019-2024 maturities out, pushing them back to 2027, which has some intangible value for shareholders.

The big question here has to do with possible dilution. Without talking about any other existing dilutive securities, the potential increase in the outstanding share count here from the end of Q1 would be 6.3-8.4%. Is that worth it for the potential savings I listed above? Well, if those shares do get converted, it means AMD doesn't have to pay the debt back, which improves its net cash position, basically equaling a stock sale at the conversion price. Just like a regular equity sale, the company would be locked in here. That means if shares rise to $20, you're selling below market, but if shares fall back to say $8, the company looks quite good. Also, do you potentially want to see the Fed raise rates again and have the 10-year at 3-4% when the current debts mature?

I'd like to hear from current and prospective AMD shareholders on what they think about this proposed idea. Not all of the numbers I gave are concrete, because we don't know exactly what the market will bear, but I wouldn't be arguing to do this if AMD shares were back around $10. If the company has the ability to do so, why not save a little on interest, push out your debt maturity another 3-7 years, with the possibility of no dilution if shares are converted. A deal like this could certainly help the company move towards GAAP profitability, and it takes some risk off the table if we see another chip industry downturn.

