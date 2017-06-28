R. R. Donnelley's Breakup - Here's How It Panned Out For Income Investors

Overview

I have long been a follower of R.R. Donnelley, writing on the company a number of times prior to the completion of the break-up of the company last year. For those unfamiliar, the company was for many years a traditional printer, dating back as far as 1864, and has had a long history of paying dividends. The company has morphed somewhat over the years, adding numerous value-added traditional print and digital services, and this expansion lead management to conclude that investors would be best served by breaking the company up. As it stands now, what once was R.R. Donnelley alone is now the following three publicly listed companies:

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) – Customized Multi-Channel Communications Management Company

LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) – Publishing and Retail-Centric Print Services Company

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) – Financial Communications Services Company

Looking at How Income Investors Panned Out

Prior to the split each share of R.R. Donnelley was paying a quarterly dividend of $.26 which generally yielded over 6% relative to the share price. When I wrote about the breakup announcement I cautioned that very likely investors would see their quarterly dividends take a hit as the new companies would use the opportunity to reset their dividend policy.

As part of the break-up, shareholders received 1 share of new-RRD stock for every 1 share of old-RRD held, and 1 share of LSC Communications and Donnelley Financial for every 8 shares of old-RRD held. For illustrative purposes I am going to assume that an investor held 80 shares of old-RRD, which would entitle them to 80 shares of New-RRD and 10 shares each of LSC Communications and Donnelley Financial.

Based upon this logic, prior to the break-up an income investor would have collected $20.80 per quarter in dividends. Now that we are a couple of quarters in, we have seen how the dividend policies have been reset for each of the three new companies. We know (from Seeking Alpha’s fantastic coverage) that new-RRD pays $.14 per quarter in dividends while LSC pays $.25 per quarter. Donnelley Financial does not pay a dividend. So, with that information we see that same holder who was collecting over $20 per quarter now receives a mere $13.70, representing a reduction of more than 34%.

I will caveat this by saying that there was always the chance that a shareholder could have sold shares in either LSC Communications or Donnelley Financial along the way to try to recreate more of their yield, but from looking at the math, it seems that one would never have been able to fully recreate it.

So if income was reduced, then did the break-up create price appreciation?

Coming out of the gates last October the breakup looked to be a great idea as investors who had bought prior to the break-up were sitting on gains. If you sold immediately following the split up, you might have done well. Since coming public; however, both R.R. Donnelley and LSC Communications have seen significant declines while Donnelley Financial's stock has largely traded sideways.



Source: seekingalpha.com, June 27, 2017

It’s clearly been a bumpy road since the breakup, and we’re now to the point where any ‘value’ unlocked by breaking up the companies has been almost completely erased. Going back to the 80 share example, using a pre-split price of about $17.74 per share (obtained from my last pre-split article), the value one held prior to the break-up is relatively on par with current valuations as of the time of writing.

Comparing Key Metrics

So in light of the fact that dividend income has been cut and there has been little net price appreciation, I wanted to turn our attention to a quick look at revenues and debt.

I did a quick comparison of each company’s most recent 10-Q’s filed with the SEC for Q1 2017, comparing revenues and debt levels to Q1 2016 when it was reported as old-RRD, pre-spin-off.

Source: Data obtained from SEC filings for Q1 2017 and Q1 2016

What becomes quickly obvious is that revenue growth is muted as a whole increasing only 4%, and the only entity to have shown any measure of growth over the past year, Donnelley Financial, was somewhat timid about the beat and only raised guidance slightly.

I was initially shocked to see that long-term debt has risen so much, but my fears were somewhat tempered when I saw that total liabilities had increased by significantly less. Likely there was some shuffling on the balance sheet between long-term debt and other liability categories. Either way it was not encouraging to see debt increase at largely the same pace as revenue and tells us that nothing has changed with these companies. The companies can’t seem to be able to grow income outside of acquiring companies, a strategy which has only continued post-break-up.

*Note I was not able to agree the three entities Q1 2016 revenues (as reported in their Q1 2017 10-Qs) in total to what the old-RRD filed in Q1 2016. The quarterly filings are unaudited and likely there was no comparisons or addition among the new entities to ensure consistency.

Takeaways

At this point nothing has changed with the new companies. Revenue growth is largely non-existent and leverage has gone up. Any price appreciation which resulted from the break-up has now evaporated.

Given the sluggish results I would not anticipate any quick turnaround is in place, and with the large debt loads I would not count on any sort of increase in the quarterly dividends either (not that R.R. Donnelley was in a position to raise them in the past either).

New investors will find these stocks trading relatively cheap, with RRD yielding 4.5% and LKSD yielding 4.6%, however; that is what happens when companies stall out. At the current levels of yield, I would look elsewhere. The yield from the two payers isn't too far from many REITs, who actually are growing and raising their dividends. There is always the chance that maybe one or more of these companies will be acquired, but that's hardly an investment thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.