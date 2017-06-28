As Companies Rebuild Their Supply Channels, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Is Coming Back To Life

I thought Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) looked undervalued back in the fall, but little did I suspect (or expect) that the shares would shoot up more than 80% in only about nine months. While I did expect service centers to look to replenish their inventories in order to be better-positioned for growing aerospace deliveries and recoveries in markets like oil/gas and heavy industry, the market seems to be much more inclined now to believe in a sharper recovery trajectory.

I have shifted my recovery expectations ahead by more than a full year, lifting my fair value estimates, but I'm hesitant to go too far too fast. Expectations for aerospace deliveries aren't exactly swelling right now, and sell-side analysts have been trimming back their expectations for the steepness of the oil/gas recovery. Universal Stainless still has places where it could outperform (better expense control, better mix of higher-value alloys), but these shares have pretty much trounced peers and comparables like Allegheny (ATI), Carpenter (CRS), and Haynes (HAYN) over the last year and its going to take a significant improvement in financial results just to support this level of valuation.

Restocking Ahead Of Growth

The last couple of years have been ugly ones for Universal Stainless, as weakness in aerospace, oil/gas, and heavy vehicles sapped demand and led to double-digit declines in sales for 2015 and 2016. While the aerospace market hasn't been so bad in terms of deliveries, many intermediaries chose to tighten up their working capital management and significantly reduced inventories to improve their cash flow and reduce risk ahead of new expected platform launches in the coming years. That, then, flowed downhill to Universal Stainless in the form of less demand for stainless steel and other specialty alloys from service centers.

Now the script seems to be flipped. Universal Stainless returned to year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2016 (admittedly off of a significantly lowered base), and the company saw its backlog grow at almost twice the rate of revenue (15% versus 8%) as orders started to rebound.

That continued into the first quarter of this year, with revenue up 23% and backlog up 44%, with 36% growth in tons shipped and 41% growth in the company's revenue from premium alloys (now up to 11% of revenue). Service center revenue growth lagged that top-line number a bit (up 19%) and aerospace end-customer demand wasn't that strong (up 5%), but there was significantly better growth in energy, power gen, heavy equipment, and general industrial market demand.

It is not altogether surprising that orders and revenue are improving. Many industrial companies came out with relatively bullish commentary about recovering end-markets in the fourth quarter (of 2016) and first quarter (of this year) earnings cycles. If service centers are going to serve that recovering demand, they need to move their stocking levels from a capital-conserving under-stocked position to a more robust level, and that means growing orders for USAP's alloys.

Will The Growth Support The Rally?

For years now, there have been countless reports on how this new aircraft cycle is going to see Boeing (BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), and its suppliers use more lightweight, high-strength specialty alloys (as well as materials like carbon fiber) than ever before. Combine that with an assumption of aircraft delivery growth in the mid-single-digits over the next five years or so, and that leads to a pretty healthy outlook for specialty metal demand past 2020.

Given that USAP generates more than half of its revenue from aerospace, that should be a strong underlying market set-up for improved performance. Still, I think there are some factors to consider before going completely bullish. USAP has been selling into the aerospace market for quite some time now, and I have to believe that there's going to be at least some cannibalization here, with the company likely losing some older alloy business.

That's fine so long as the company wins more than that back in the form of new higher-value specialty alloy orders, but I'm concerned more of the net benefit could end up going to bigger players like Allegheny, Carpenter, and Haynes. To that end, I'd note that ever since the company acquired Patriot Specialty Metals and its vacuum-arc furnaces (and the capability to make higher-value alloys), the company has fallen short of its own targets for improving its product mix. Still, with premium alloys offering 2x-3x (or more) the price per pound of its traditional stainless alloys, USAP can trade some volume for price and still come out ahead. Moreover, it's not easy to add capacity quickly in this business, nor to go through the certification process (ES), and so there is upside if end-market demand exceeds expectations and pushes up capacity utilization.

There are likewise meaningful “puts and takes” in USAP's other served markets. The 20% growth USAP saw in to power generation customers is stronger than the underlying market growth that companies like GE (GE) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) have discussed and while I've generally been more bullish than average on the outlook for natural gas-fired turbines, this performance is being boosted by restocking and there are still concerns about the long-term balance between wind, solar, and gas-fired generation. Looking at heavy industries, mining, ag, and construction all seem to be past the worst parts of their cycle, while commercial trucks (in the U.S. at least) seems to be bottoming. That's all good news on balance for USAP, though I think slowing passenger vehicle sales and less demand from retooling are headwinds.

The oil/gas end-market is trickier. Recent weakness in oil prices has spooked the market and reminded investors that there's already a lot of supply in place, but rig counts have been improving. The nearly 50% growth USAP saw in first quarter sales to the oil/gas end-market isn't sustainable, but restocking and recovery can still support a rebound from here for a while longer. Moreover, oil and gas companies aren't going to suddenly start finding easy-to-access reserves that they just somehow overlooked before, so harsh environments (heat, corrosion, etc.) will support growing demand for higher-performance alloys.

The Opportunity

The company's most recent bookings figure was a five-year high, but I am a little nervous going into the second half of the year. This nervousness comes down to whether or not service centers will need to continue reordering at similar levels – given the slower pace of recoveries/growth in aerospace, energy, power gen, and heavy industry (slower relative to the order growth, that is), I do worry that orders could disappoint as service centers get to a comfortable place with their inventories but wait for new incoming order growth of their own before expanding their inventory levels further.

As I said earlier, the strong pace of incoming orders is leading me to shift my modeling expectations forward by about a year or two. With that, I think revenue could grow over 20% this year and 15% or more next year with annualized growth of more than 10% out to 2011. I'm looking for gross margin to rebound back into the double-digits this year (low teens) and start moving into the mid-to-high teens in 2018 and beyond. I expect a low double-digit peak operating margin and a peak EBITDA margin of a little over 20%.

What it all means for valuation is more complicated. USAP doesn't look undervalued on the basis of discounted free cash flow, but then I wouldn't expect it to – cyclical stocks like this tend to only look cheap on a DCF basis in the worst of the cycle. Moreover, given the nature of the business (limited participants, high barriers to entry, long lead times to add capacity), cyclical upswings can go a lot further up than you initially expect.

EV/EBITDA is likewise no easy answer. Using a “normal” EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x to my 2017 EBITDA estimate won't get you anywhere, as the company's financials are still on the way back up and 2017 isn't a “normal” year. If I go back to 2015, though, and build an average of my estimates from trough-to-peak and apply that 6x multiple, I get a fair value of around $16.50. If I look just at the average of the next five years, the fair value moves into the low $20s.

The Bottom Line

I'm happy to see the recovery in orders (and sales and margins) at Universal Stainless, as well as the strong recovery in market sentiment around the stock. While it's still nearly unfollowed, it's not a bad company and it is positively leveraged to multiple improving/recovering markets. I do have my concerns that the share price recovery has come on a little too strong too fast and that the second half of this year could disappoint, but should that happen, I might look at pullbacks as an opportunity to add shares.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.