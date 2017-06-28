This Small Healthcare Staffing Company Is Beginning To Blossom

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN), a Florida based healthcare company, specializes in providing workforce solutions for a number of hospitals and other healthcare companies. They are one of the top providers in nurse and temporary physician staffing services. They also have education/training services as well as a search platform in order to connect their clients to the proper executives and physicians.

CCRN is filling a void in an industry that experiences funding and workplace shortages through its staffing and search databases. They have over 9,500 active contracts and their solutions are prevalent in 1,700 facilities nationwide, providing a much needed initiative to organize the healthcare industry.

Cross Country Healthcare has several brands and subsidiaries that it owns and operates:

CCRN also just acquired competitor Advantage RN on June 13th, 2017 for $88 million. Advantage RN is one of the largest travel nurse staffing companies in the US and posted $100 million in revenue in 2016 and a normalized EBITDA of $10 million. This shows that Cross Country is actively looking to expand, after becoming profitable in 2015.

From 2014 to 2015, CCRN saw a 24% jump in revenue moving from $149 million to $767 million. They continued to grow from 2015 to 2016, seeing that number raised to about $834 million, which is a 9% growth.

At the end of 2015 the company had $4 million in net income, $38 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and $16 million in free cash flow. All of these number increased by the end of 2016 raising to $8 million in net income, $45 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and $24 million in free cash flow.

Cross Country Healthcare has room to continue to grow, but it needs to find a way to lower it's cost of revenue and other expenses, which can be seen as the company is taking in $834 million in revenue, but only 8 million in net income.

Cross Country's stock price has seen steady growth in the past five years trading between $5 and $20. If Cross Country Healthcare can continue to expand by selling it's services and solutions to even more hospitals and other healthcare firms, they could see continued growth pertaining to their key financial numbers.

Their subsidiaries give CCRN the diversity needed to survive market fluctuations. The upcoming vote on the healthcare bill may also have an effect on the share price. That being said, if the company continues its expansion, as seen through it's recent purchase of Advantage RN, investors could see long term gains in a healthy company that is constantly trying to corner their niche marketplace.