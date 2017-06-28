Dollar Index Hits 8-Month Lows Amid Fresh U.S. Political Jitters

The dollar fell to eight-month lows against the other major currencies on Wednesday, as a delay in a highly-anticipated U.S. healthcare vote weighed heavily on the greenback.

EUR/USD rose 0.17% to a one-year high of 1.1359.

The greenback weakened broadly after U.S. Senate Republicans postponed a vote on the Trump administration's healthcare bill on Tuesday, as they faced resistance from party members.

Investors are concerned that the administration will not be able to implement tax cuts and fiscal stimulus steps, without first getting the healthcare bill passed.

Meanwhile, the euro remained supported after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said factors weighing on inflation in the euro area were mainly temporary, adding that the bank could look through them.

He also said the ECB's stimulus will be gradually withdrawn as the eurozone economy improves.

The comments fueled speculation that the central bank could soon unwind its quantitative easing program.

GBP/USD held steady at 1.2823.

Elsewhere, USD/JPY slipped 0.20% to 112.12, while USD/CHF was little changed at 0.9606.

The Australian dollar was stronger, with AUD/USD up 0.15% at 0.7594, while NZD/USD held steady at 0.7267.

Meanwhile, USD/CAD declined 0.37% to trade at 1.3150.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was down 0.15% at an eight-month low of 96.03.

