Stocks Whose Prices Are Fleet Of Foot - And Comforting

Recent forecast histories and related outcomes pictorially present how big-money fund portfolio managers have shifted their appraisals of what may be coming next.

Our standard Reward~Risk map identifies the best tradeoffs, stock by stock, of dozens of issues, with the best ones evident at a glance.

The score is kept in price changes

Figure 1 compares what big-money fund clients now think of apparel industry leaders' stock price change prospects in comparison to prior price drawdowns following earlier forecasts like those of today.

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

Upside price change expectations are measured by the green horizontal scale, actual experiences of worst price drawdowns following prior forecasts like today's are on the red vertical scale. Anything above the dotted diagonal line has more downside exposure than upside prospect.

The best situated of these stocks are Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) at [4], Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) at [17] and Finish Line, Inc. (FINL) at [2]. Cintas Corporation (CTAS) at [16] provides "safety" at a major cost of foregone price gain opportunity.

The group has been in a recent price slump, made apparent in the following pictorial trends of these companies' daily prices and price range expectations.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

The vertical lines here picture the ranges of price held likely/possible in coming weeks and months as indicated by the way necessary at-risk firm capital was hedged while helping big-money fund clients adjust portfolio holdings in volume "block" trades.

Each range forecast is split into upside and downside prospect segments by the market price on the day of the forecast. The Range Index [RI] measure tells what percentage of the whole range is below the current price. For BURL that RI measure is 15, with 85% of the forecast to the upside.

In the past 5 years there have been 75 prior instances of BURL having those outlook proportions. In 7 out of every 8 (88 of 100) times the stock rose to its forecast upside and net of losses produced gains averaging +11.8% in typical holding periods of only 43 market days. If repeated at that pace the annual rate of growth would be +92%.

Current hedging to protect a market-maker which now had to be short the stock indicates that a rise of +19.9% to $106+ is believed to be quite possible. But prior price drawdowns in similar expectation circumstances have been only -5% at worst. Hence what is seen in Figure 1 at [4].

Other choices

The story for FL, [17] in Figure 1, is some different; check Figure 3.

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

How far may this "knife" fall? Market-makers recently have not continued to lower the upside limits of their price range forecasts, an apparent change from the past month-or-more's behavior. Maybe they are sensing renewed interest from clients.

Perhaps a bit more history of their forecasts would be useful. Figure 4 looks back over two years with one-week-apart forecasts.

Figure 4

(Used with permission)

The rapidity and severity of the stock's price decline certainly raises questions as to the existence of unknown negative fundamentals. It's forward P/E is 8 and a PEG ratio of 1.25 is based on +6% to +8% 5-year growth expectations. The company owns over 3300 retail outlets in the US, and hundreds more in overseas locations, and has been around since 1893. Street analysts (21 of them) have 2 upgrades and 2 downgrades, with one initiating coverage in a constructive mindset.

A contrast

Let's also look at the expectations details for FINL, [2] in Figure 1, with the same upside prospects of BURL, but a bit higher historic downside exposure.

Figure 5

(Used with permission)

Here there is a clear recent turn in MM expectations, and current price low in the forecast range. The red-flagged Sample Size box of the data row indicates the rarity of such low RIs (now 5) for this stock in the past 5 years. The small distribution picture of RIs suggests many higher valuations seem likely in weeks to come. The comparison for FL on this score is not as favorable.

Neither is FL as competitive when it comes to either price recovery from drawdowns. It has Win Odds of only 2 out of 3, while FINL shows 7 out of 8. The FINL net payoffs of +12% in 31 market days (6 weeks and a day) compound to a juicy +160% CAGR.

But you may find FL has a better array of colors in their footgear. Or have other preferences.

Conclusion

From over two dozen apparel manufacturers and resellers, three appear to market-makers to have significant price gain prospect advantages over the others, sufficient to consider them as preferable investment candidates.

Each has its own strengths of appeal but BURL, FINL, and FL stand out.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

