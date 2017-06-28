The Streetbeater

“You just suck on that sucker, sucka”

The latest sign that capital market discipline may be slowly fraying made its way through the headlines on Tuesday. A new exchange traded fund will be coming to a U.S. stock exchange near you. And I’m certain it promises to be a street beater.

From The Sublime To The Ridiculous

The fact that Argentina (ARGT), a country that has been a serial defaulter over the past four decades, just issued a 100-year bond last week was absurd. But the headlines about a new exchange traded fund that is currently in registration were just plain silly. And when it comes to generating a strong and steady risk-adjusted return on the hard-earned savings that investors are setting aside for future goals such as planning for a secure retirement, silliness is typically not something that they hope to have associated with such endeavors.

So what is this new exchange traded fund that we can all consider incorporating into our disciplined and broadly diversified asset allocation strategy? It is the Quincy Jones Streaming Music, Media & Entertainment ETF (QJ). The product will focus on large cap to mid-cap U.S. based companies from a broad range of industries either directly or indirectly related to the industries highlighted in the product’s title. As for the ETF’s namesake, Quincy Jones, whose music I have enjoyed over the years, has effectively nothing to do with the product other than lending his name to it. Awesome!

OK. It was already enough that the number of ETFs have more than quadrupled since the outbreak of the financial crisis from just over 1,100 a decade ago to nearly 4,800 today. To put this expansion of the ETF landscape into context, there are now more ETFs in existence today than publicly traded individual stocks on the NYSE and Nasdaq combined. It was also more than enough that the amount of assets in these exchange traded funds have more than quintupled since the financial crisis to more than $3.5 trillion today.

But now we have ETF providers resorting to what is effectively marketing gimmickry to bring attention to their new product offering that is hopelessly redundant to the so many ETF offerings that are already in existence already. What’s next, the Burt Reynolds Let’s Do Something Cheap And Superficial ETF that focuses on undervalued stock securities from the consumer staples (XLP) sector with a concentration in the personal care and beverages industries? I ask this question in jest, but frankly, nothing would surprise me at this point when it comes to today’s capital markets.

So What?

Why does it possibly matter that ETF providers are now resorting to naming their new products after vintage celebrities? Because it’s finally gotten to this point. It is the latest sign that we are starting to return to the type of mindless behavior associated with capital markets that was last seen during the technology boom roughly two decades ago.

Remember when companies of all shapes and sizes twisted themselves into a pretzel to either brand or rebrand themselves as an “Internet play” and tack a “.com” to the end of their name if they could?

Remember how all you needed to do to be a successful investor and fast track your way to an early retirement was to own a basket of tech stocks (XLK)?

Remember Webvan and how they were going to revolutionize the online grocery business two decades ago (of course, the company was eventually folded into Amazon.com (AMZN), which apparently is about to do the same exact thing today so many years later, at least so some say)?

Remember when traditional fundamentals and valuation metrics no longer mattered and the experienced market veterans simply “just didn’t get it”?

Remember the “price-to-eyeballs” ratio?

Unfortunately, some of the silliness and gimmickry from two decades ago is increasingly seeping its way into the dialog surrounding markets today. And the fact that this behavior can be found in the ETF space adds to the concern.

What’s the issue with ETFs?

First, they are not individual securities. Instead, they are securities that derive their value from the underlying securities that make up the product. And depending on market conditions, these securities can go through spells as they suddenly did during the summer of 2015 when their price becomes widely deviated for a time from the net asset value of the securities that make up the product.

Second, they come with liquidity risk. While an ETF may be focused on a specialized area of the market such as music, media and entertainment for example on which an investor may wish to establish a diversified exposure through a single security, but when the time comes when they decide that they would like to sell this ETF, a lack of liquidity may result in price realization that is vastly deviated from what one might reasonably expect when selling the product and despite the fact that the securities that make up the ETF are themselves highly liquid.

Third, they provide investors with access that they would not otherwise have to more specialized areas of the market, some of which are highly complex and come with downside risks that those owning these ETFs may simply not understand.

Fourth, they provide investors with access to these specialized areas of the market with as much as four times leverage in some cases. Yikes!

Lastly and perhaps most significantly where we stand in today’s market in mid-2017 with both the stock market and margin debt levels at all-time highs, the increasing reliance on ETFs ends up having many investors pouring into the exact same securities through buying up these ETFs. This results in more and more investors being concentrated in the same securities that make up these ETFs, once again with many using leverage, which cuts both ways.

When markets rise, this concentration enhances gains. But when markets eventually fall, this concentration will eventually amplify losses as well. Those in ETF products such as high yield (HYG, JNK) and emerging market debt (EMB, PCY) face particular risks in this regard today.

In short, ETFs have their merits and value in the portfolio construction process. And many are very good offerings that are well constructed and managed. But with nearly 5,000 ETF offerings in the marketplace today, it is a space that also has its king size fleas as well. And adding folly such as celebrity naming rights into the mix certainly does not make matters any better.

The Bottom Line

Quincy Jones is inserting himself in name only into the investment business on the same day that Janet Yellen used her latest monetary-policy leather-chair sit-down to up the ante on the Fed’s increasingly aggressive stance against rising valuations in capital markets including stocks (SPY).

Put more simply, be careful out there. And look past the title to know what your ETF truly does and does not do and owns and does not own before putting your money down. For while it may be in all good fun today, we may be heading into a market environment soon where such gimmickry may be far less in vogue.

