Why I Buy Strength: Featuring Kirkland Lake Gold

If one is going to invest in sectors that are not leading, it makes sense to at the minimum buy leaders within the sectors.

Last year almost any precious metals stock an investor touched turned to gold, but this year has been a harsh wake-up call. To say 2017 has been a stock-picker's market in the gold space would be a huge understatement, as the majority of miners have been unable to gain any meaningful traction. We've seen a few names taken out and shot like Banro (BAA), Red Eagle (OTCQX:RDEMF), Primero (PPP), and Asanko (AKG), all down more than 50% for the year vs. a Gold Miners Index (GDX) that's still positive year-to-date. We've also seen some massive winners like Harte Gold (OTC:HRTFF), Aurion Resources (AIRFF), and Exeter Resources (XRA) up triple digits. Having said that, over 100 of the 240 precious metals stocks I follow are clustered between the (+) 10% and (-) 10% year-to-date threshold and have done very little for investors. Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) is one of the strong outperformers having registered a 70% return thus far this year. The question is, how do you make sure you're in the outperformers, and not in the slugs or duds that make up the majority of the sector. This article will discuss why I buy strength, why I pay attention to opportunity cost, and why in most cases buy and hold does not agree with my strategy.

I've received some criticisms from other authors over the past couple weeks about why I build a position in a stock only to cut it a few weeks later. According to them the stock has more value and there is no reason to cut it, but my style of trading places emphasis on both value, the dominant trend, and opportunity cost. For a quick discussion of opportunity cost, let's turn to a household name like Apple (AAPL):

In late 2012 everyone was ranting and raving about Apple and the stock had become a hedge fund hotel. The company could do no wrong, had a massive war chest of cash on hand, and everyone wanted to own it. While there was no question the stock had value at the time and it met that criteria for me, it was clearly evident that the stock was rolling over. It closed beneath its 40-week moving average in November of 2012, and returned (-) 20% to investors over the next 9 months. Meanwhile, the S&P-500 (SPY) gained 21% over that exact same time period. Many value investors will argue that if you just held Apple you would have come out ahead where we sit now in 2017, but why not compound one's gains and really try and beat the market? This is what I'm referring to when I say opportunity cost.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

There is no question that holding Apple from late 2012 to now or even buying the dip at $60.00 would have paid off handsomely with over a 100% return, but the market itself has returned roughly that amount over the exact same time period. A 100% return over 5 years is nothing to shake a stick at by any means, but my goal and I would think the goal of other investors on this site is to beat the market, not tie it.

As we can see above Apple gave a clear sell signal when it made a weekly close below the 40-week moving average in November of 2012, and did not give a new buy signal or tell investors to get back in until August of 2013. At this point, the stock was making new 20-week highs, had reclaimed its 40-week moving average, and was breaking out from a nice base. Over the next 2 years Apple returned 73% vs. the S&P-500's 24% return. So what would a simple rotation strategy of buying strength have done for investors between November 2012 to July 2015?

$1,000 invested in the S&P-500 in November 2012 to July 2015: $1,510.00 / (+) $510.00 (not including dividends).

$1,000 invested in Apple in November 2012 to July 2015: $1,450.00 / (+) $450.00 (not including dividends).

Simple rotation strategy using Apple and S&P-500 (buy Apple when if it closes above 40-week moving average and sell S&P-500 / sell Apple when it closes below 40-week moving average and buy S&P-500)

$1,000 invested in Rotation Strategy (Apple/SPX) November 2012 to July 2015: $2,024.00 / (+) $1,024.00 (not including dividends).

As we can see the rotation strategy would have doubled each of the previous strategy's returns, and done so by placing only 4 trades (2 buys, 2 sells).

Having just gone off on a massive tangent outside of the precious metals sector, I'll get to my point. My goal when trading is to maximize my returns and to beat the market. By using a buy and hold approach with my portfolio in a sector that is not leading (Gold Miners), I will likely at best slightly out-perform the market, and likely tie or under-perform the market. This is why I constantly stress opportunity cost and why it's so important to have an "uncle" point for a trade thesis. By holding and hoping in stocks that are going sideways or trending down, one is putting themselves in a position to underperform the market, and not to generate any alpha. Given that the name of this site is Seeking Alpha, I will assume visitors here all have that common goal.

It does not happen often, but there are times when I build a very strong thesis for a stock on this site and see tremendous value in the name, but the market clearly does not agree with me. I have two choices at that point:

A) Hope that the market is wrong by hold the stock and riding it sideways or down and tying up capital that's generating a negative return.

B) Cut the stock loose and admit that while the value is still there and nothing has changed fundamentally, the stock is clearly not ready to move higher. This frees up capital and allows me to put it to work in new positions that are currently working.

According to some authors on this site, this strategy is not very professional, is puzzling, and makes little sense to them. I would argue that these authors are more interested in being right than making money if they're willing to hold stocks that are going down. Not only does this lead to negative returns, it also ties up capital that is required to generate positive returns. Either that or they are paper trading and of course have unlimited capital, making opportunity cost meaningless to them.

So how do you go about owning the best? This is typically done by buying the best.

During corrections like we've seen over the past few months in the gold miners, I like to see which stocks are acting the best and diverging from the index. This means that I'm looking for the stocks that are above their 200-day moving average, despite the indexes themselves being below their 200-day moving average. The nice thing about the nasty correction we saw in April and May is that it makes this job that much easier. This is because there are very few stocks that will still be above their 200-day moving averages, and scanning to find them is no longer a chore.

(Source: TC2000.com)If I were to block out the symbol of the chart to the right, you would not think that Kirkland Lake (OTCQX:KLGDF) is a gold stock. On the left chart above we can see the GDX has run into a brick wall of resistance at the 200-day moving average on 3 occasions this year, and Kirkland Lake has done the exact opposite. Each time the GDX has come into resistance and been rejected, Kirkland Lake has found buyers at the 200-day moving average and reversed higher. This type of action tells me that not only is Kirkland Lake Gold a leader in the sector, it also does not require the GDX to go higher for it to make new highs. For this reason I went long the stock in my premium newsletter at $9.30 CAD, and it's been one of the best performing gold stocks since.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the chart above, we can see more confirmation that Kirkland Lake Gold was a clear leader since the Q3/Q4 swoon in miners. While the GDX has been making marginally lower highs and lower lows all year, Kirkland Lake Gold has been busy making higher highs and higher lows. By the February peak it had already made new highs above its 2016 highs, and the GDX was still miles below its 2016 highs. This is the action that is typical of a leader, or a stock that is getting ready to lead.

So what's the end result? The stock is currently making new 52-week highs, sitting at a new all-time high, and has broken out of a very nice base and thus far is not looking back. It does not hurt that the company has great fundamentals and is located in favorable jurisdictions, but the proof truly lied in the technical pudding.

So what's the moral of the story?

If you're going to invest in unfavorable sectors, a buy and hold approach for the full portfolio is typically not the best strategy. While there are a few companies that have immense value that I'm willing to dedicate a very small portion of my portfolio to tucking away, this represents less than 15% of my total capital. The remainder of my portfolio is dedicated to finding leading stocks in unfavorable sectors where I feel like that I can buy at deep value, but have the technicals in my favor. Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF), Alio Gold (ALO), and Kirkland Lake Gold are a few examples I've come across this year, but there certainly have been duds that did not pan out. By sitting in the duds that haven't worked out, I've tied up capital that is stuck in the mud and cannot be used to find new winners.

No one likes taking losing trades, myself included. But the difference between my strategy and the strategy of others is that while I am wrong just as often as anyone else, I don't stay wrong. Kirkland Lake Gold and Atlantic Gold have paid for more than 12 losers already this year with their 55% and 30% returns respectively, and they've saved me a significant amount of capital by allowing me to exit the losers before things got worse. As stated earlier I do not mind a buy and hold approach for some stocks that I truly feel are the best in breed, are must-own names, and are oozing with value at the levels I'm purchasing at. Having said that - I dedicate less than 20% of my portfolio to this strategy.

Cheap stocks may be alluring, and they may seem the hardest to buy, but they are often cheap for a reason. The hardest and most uncomfortable trade is buying the stocks that rarely give you pullbacks, continue to march higher while defying gravity, and never really do become "cheap". Look no further than a case study of Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) vs. the Twitters (TWTR) and Under Armours (UA) of the world. We've been hearing for years about how Amazon is too expensive and in a bubble and how Tesla doesn't make enough money so it's a screaming short, but they've continued to steamroll shorts for the past half-decade.

In summary? Leave the Primero's (PPP) and Banro's (BAA) on the shelf for the less experienced shoppers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPVEF, ALO, AAPL, KLGDF, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.