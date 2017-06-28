What Are The Natural Gas Traders Saying?

Production estimates rebound for the previous three days and power burn is peaking.

(Note: Below is the premium report published to HFI Research subscribers on 6-23-17. If you would like to receive reports like this in the future, you can sign up here.)

What are the traders saying?

July and August contracts (UNG) are both up more than 1% today trading at $2.93/MMBtu and $2.95/MMBtu. The move higher, according to some traders we spoke to, was more of a knee-jerk reaction to the dismal price action we saw yesterday.

"Nothing really changed on the fundamental front, but prices are moving higher today as I think the shorts are over exerting themselves."

From the CFTC position disclosure last Friday, we know the shorts are starting to pile back into the market in a very meaningful way. Traders initially thought the drop in price was due to longs liquidating, when in fact, it was driven by the short-sellers.

"These guys are really doing all of us a favor here. When they drive prices lower like this, (power) burn increases, and storage falls. They will have to cover eventually as the fundamentals get too tight, and prices rise. It's just a matter of time."

Some of the other traders pointed to more bullish long term (3-4 weeks) as the reason we are seeing some signs of hope today.

When we asked about the potential for another gap lower over the weekend due to a bearish weather revision, traders thought the risk is definitely there, but the probability is low. "Most forecasters aren't predicting very warm temps going into the weekend. Unlike last week, when everyone was warm biased."

Traders in the meantime remain long and have rolled their long exposure into months down the curve.

-----

What are the fundamentals saying?

Storage

We revised lower our 6/23 week storage injection from 60 Bcf to 57 Bcf today. There were no other changes to other weeks.

Canada's storage is now considerably tighter than where it was last year. Below is a look at what happened last week:

But why is the AECO basis differential still so wide?

If you look at where the AECO basis differential for the rest of 2017 trades, it's at $1.12/MMBtu or C$1.484/MMBtu. Why is the difference still so large?

There are two explanations to this.

1) The only reason Canadian gas storage remains so tight this year is thanks to high net exports into the US. See chart below:

2) In order for the AECO basis differential to start narrowing, we need US gas storage to be below the 5-year average. Why? Because it signals that we are in short supply of gas in the US, and the willingness to pay higher prices for Canadian gas increases. Canada's net imports can be visually described as the gas of last resort.

Our original thesis was for US gas storage to be materially below the 5-year storage at the start of April, which then translates into "forced buying" of Canadian gas, which then translates into a very tight AECO basis differential.

Unfortunately, we had a winter that was even warmer than that of 2016, and the result was US gas storage finishing March at 2 Tcf.

-----

Demand

Demand for the next 14 days are expected to drop leading to higher weekly injections. Power burn was strong all week, but LNG was the weakling this week averaging just around 1.4 Bcf/d.

-----

Supply

Lower 48 gas production was revised higher for the last three days. The fall-off wasn't as severe as we had initially expected.



-----

Fundamental Conclusion

Fundamentals continue to support $3.30/MMBtu for August. Natural gas storage, if prices persist below $3/MMBtu, will be revised below 3.6 Tcf for November by the end of July.

-----

Weather Update

6-10 Day Outlook

11-15 Day Outlook

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.