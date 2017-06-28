Risk Arbitrage Today: Rite Aid, Hope For The Best, Expect The Worst

This week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question

Rite Aid (RAD) has been the most talked about M&A stock of the year. So will the FTC approve or reject the merger this week?

Rite Aid

Yes or No. All or none. Approve or reject. The time is finally here. The Federal Trade Commission is set to vote on the Rite Aid-Walgreens (WBA) deal on Thursday.

The FTC's two sitting members, acting FTC Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican, and Terrell McSweeny, a Democrat, will hold a closed door meeting at 10am ET. The commission says the subject matter of the meeting is private but it is widely believed that this 20-month old deal will finally get a decision one way or another.

The commission has until July 7 to either clear or challenge the companies’ deal. In order for the merger to be blocked both commissioners must vote against it.

So we have a binary event. A true special situation. FTC approves and the deal goes through at $6.50 (there is a small chance of $7 based on the number of stores that would have to be divested) or they reject and the price goes to a number lower than the current market price. I have been using $3 as a floor but the market and majority or reports I have seen have used $2 as downside. Should the FTC approve, there will have to be a vote by RAD shareholders but the vote is not at all in doubt.

Rite Aid announces earnings before the bell on Thursday as well.

What will the FTC decide? Who knows? CTFN reported on Monday citing antitrust lawyers including a top official at the Department of Justice's antitrust division, said that approval is likely. Hours later, the New York Post published an article citing sources saying the opposite, that the merger would likely be challenged.

One of the arguments in the press for deal rejection has pointed to the financial viability of Fred's (FRED). But how can the FTC predict what will happen to Fred's in the future when it isn't taking into account the potential future impact of say Amazon (AMZN) on the pharmacy business?

The long review has cost a great deal of time and money to Rite Aid, Fred's and the FTC. Have there been any winners during this lengthy delay? Perhaps some lawyers. The FTC's indecision has been mind boggling.

So the question is what to do now with Rite Aid stock? If one is long the shares and the FTC approves there's nothing to do but collect the $6.50 cash. But what if the deal fails? Either with the FTC rejection or a unfavorable court case? What could a RAD shareholder do?

Have a plan. Proper position sizing as always is key.

Don't panic. Sentiment is often at its worst after a deal bust. But how have other recent cancelled deal stocks fared?

The word bankruptcy has been popping up in the comments section of RAD articles. The majority of the debt is not due for three years. I consider the odds of RAD going to zero as incredibly low (always due your own research).

There are many things that can happen in the event of the Walgreens merger not getting completed. Debt could be refinanced. Management changed. Amazon or private equity could buy the company.

Whatever happens this deal will be one to remember.

Cabela's

In what seems like good news for the Cabela's-Bass Pro Shops merger, at least to me, Cabela's on Monday announced it had agreed to extend its timing agreement with the FTC until July 5 to allow more time for the government agency to complete its review. The request came from the FTC.

If the FTC was concerned about antitrust risk I would think the extension would be months not a week.

Cabela's shareholders will vote on the deal on July 11. In addition, closing is subject to the closing of the purchase and sale of substantially all of the business of Cabela's bank, the World’s Foremost Bank. Bass is paying $61.50 per share in cash for CAB, almost $4 more than the current price.

Last Week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question Results

Here are the results of last Monday's merger arbitrage poll. We asked the question, Will Whole Foods get a higher bid?

Choices Totals Yes from Amazon 12 Yes from Walmart 10 Yes from Target 6 Yes from Kroger 24 Yes from a private equity firm 10 No 132

A whopping 68% of those that responded thought like I do that Whole Foods (WFM) will not get a higher bid. For those who thought a higher bid is coming, Kroger (KR) was the leading acquirer with 24 votes.

CST Brands

CST Brands' days as a public company are numbered. On Monday Alimentation Couche Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) obtained clearance from Federal Trade Commission for acquisition of CST Brands. Closing of the merger is expected on Wednesday. CST shareholders will receive $48.53 per share in cash.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings

Over the weekend, Intrawest Resorts Holdings (SNOW) announced that the HSR waiting period with respect to its merger with Aspen Skiing Company and KSL Capital Partners had expired. The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter. SNOW's stock price moved up with the news and is now ust pennies below the $23.75 deal price.

Kate Spade & Company

Coach (COH) has announced an extension of its tender offer to acquire Kate Spade (KATE). The offer was extended to allow extra time for the expiration of the waiting period under the Japanese act on prohibition of private monopolization, and maintenance of fair trade. The offer will now expire on July 10. KATE shareholders will receive $18.50 per share in cash when the deal closes.

Sinovac Biotech

Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech (SVA) is being bought by its parent, Sinovac Limited. The transaction is valued at just over $400 million which works out to $7 per share in cash.

In February, 2016 Weidong Yin, the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Sinovac Biotech and SAIF Partners made a non-binding going-private proposal to acquire the company for $6.18 per share.

The deal is expected to close during the second half and is subject to approval by an affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the holders of SVA.

