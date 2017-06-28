Oasis Petroleum: Estimated Value Of $9 To $11.75 With $45 Long-Term Oil

It can likely also deliver slight production growth at $45 oil while spending within cash flow.

I believe that Oasis Petroleum (OAS) is a good value at its current price, despite the weak performance of oil in recent weeks. Oasis is capable of handling low oil prices (such as $45 oil) in 2018 fairly well, with the ability to use its revolver to fund 15+% production growth if needed, or the ability to instead deliver slight production growth while spending within cash flow.

Based on historical valuation multiples, I believe that Oasis should be worth around $9 to $11.75 per share even with a long-term oil price of $45.

Performance At $45 Oil

At $45 oil in 2018, I estimate that Oasis would generate around $1.16 billion in revenue, including the positive $26 million value of its hedges. This assumes a $3.25 oil differential, which likely would require the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating. I think that it will likely continue operating, although there is some risk there as it is under review again.

The $3.25 per Mcf realized natural gas price includes the effect of NGLs, which should have a higher value than natural gas itself. For comparison, Oasis realized $3.81 per Mcf for its natural gas in Q1 2017 and $2.98 per Mcf in Q4 2016.

This $1.16 billion revenue number also assumes that Oasis averages 78,000 BOEPD in production, with a 78% oil weighting. This is in-line with Oasis's comments in Q1 2017 as well as its current plan for 2018.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 22,206,600 $41.75 $927 Natural Gas 37,580,400 $3.25 $122 Net Well Services And Midstream $85 Hedge Value $26 Total $1,160

I've estimated that Oasis will spend $750 million in capital expenditures to achieve the 83,000+ BOEPD exit rate (and 15+% exit rate growth) that it expects in 2018. This is based on Oasis's comments about being cash flow positive in 2018 at strip prices from February 2017.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $206 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $58 Production Taxes $93 Cash G&A $70 Cash Interest $140 CapEx $750 Total $1,317

Oasis is therefore expected to burn around $157 million in 2018 if oil averages $45.

Low Breakeven

Although Oasis will burn a fair amount of money in 2018 if oil averages $45, that burn rate would be due to its investment in production growth. Oasis's estimated 15+% production growth rate (within cashflow) at $55 oil is pretty competitive with other tight oil companies. For example, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) estimates that it can grow oil production by around 15% at $50 oil (and probably 20% at $55 oil), and EOG has one of the lowest breakeven points among tight oil producers.

If Oasis wanted to hold production at 72,000 BOEPD instead (its projected 2017 exit rate), it should be able to deliver modestly positive cash flow in 2018 at $45 oil. Oasis's breakeven point while maintaining production is estimated at low-$40s oil.

Valuation And Liquidity

Oasis has historically traded at an EV to EBITDA ratio of approximately 7.5x. Using a range of 7x to 8x estimated 2018 EBITDA (without hedges) would give Oasis an estimated value of $9 to $11.75 per share at $45 oil. Thus, even if oil remains quite low, Oasis would appear to have some upside due to its expected production growth through the rest of the year. Oasis is able to do well at $45 oil due to the strong returns from its core locations, improving lease operating expenses and relatively low differentials for a Bakken operator.

Oasis does have a significant amount of debt ($2.421 billion in long-term debt), but should be okay in terms of liquidity even if oil prices drop below $45 for an extended period of time. Oasis's next large note maturity is in 2021, and it has $368 million drawn under its revolver, compared to a borrowing base of $1.6 billion ($1.15 billion elected commitment). Oasis is also planning an IPO for some of its midstream assets, which will help lessen its reliance on its revolver for liquidity.

Conclusion

I believe that Oasis's share price has been hit too hard by the decline in oil prices. At $45 long-term oil, Oasis is still capable of growing production without increasing its debt load. There is probably some negative sentiment towards Oasis due to it being a Bakken operator with a fair amount of debt. However, Oasis's core locations appear to be quite competitive with the Permian.

At $45 long-term oil, Oasis should have a value of around $9 to $11.75 per share based on historical valuation multiples. With $50 oil, Oasis's estimated value would increase by around $2.50 per share.

