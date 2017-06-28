HealthSouth: Shares Heading North

Shares of HealthSouth (HLS) trade at a significant discount to the overall market and in my view that presents investors with an excellent opportunity to buy in. I’ll go through my reasoning by reviewing the recent financial history at the firm and buy attempting to work out what a reasonable future price will be by modeling the dividend. I’ll conclude by making some observations about the stock itself.

Financial Snapshot

The revenue and net income picture at HealthSouth has been mixed since 2011. Although revenue has risen consistently since 2011 (growing at a CAGR of about 10.6%), net income has been slightly more volatile, falling in 2012, 2014, and 2015 from the prior periods. That said, it seems that net income is on the rise again, as the first quarter of 2017 was much better than the same period in 2016. Specifically, net income rose about 15.8% in the first quarter relative to the same period a year ago.

Although the level of debt is relatively high, the fact is that it has been dropping since 2013, as the company has repaid about $250 million against it. In addition, the majority (72%) of debt is due after 2022, suggesting there’s little risk of a solvency or a credit crisis anytime soon.

As I’ve written a few times on this site, the business cycle is obviously alive and well, and it’s a rare company indeed that’s able to grow its net income year in and year out. What’s more relevant to me is how management reacts to the vagaries of the marketplace. When management can keep dividends growing and stock buybacks happening at a reasonable pace, that’s a sign to me that management is quite shareholder friendly. Since 2013, management has returned just over $670 million to shareholders, $406 million from share buybacks and just under $265 million from dividends. The totality of the return to shareholders represents about 65% of the net income earned over that period, suggesting to me that management is very shareholder friendly indeed. The value of a shareholder friendly management is incalculable in my view.

Modeling The Dividend

The financial history of HealthSouth may be interesting as an academic exercise (to some), but investors buy a future and not a past. What is more relevant is what is likely to happen to price in the future. When I’m asked to forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise and focus only on the variable that I consider to be most relevant to driving value. In the case of HealthSouth, I think that variable is the dividend. I hold everything else constant, as asking to model many different variables is too much for my very limited capacities.

Since the company started paying a dividend in 2013, it has grown at a CAGR of about 27%. Given that most of that growth took place in the first year, and given the debt level present, it would be unreasonable of me to forecast this to be an ongoing growth rate. In the interests of conservatism, I’ll suggest that from here the dividend continues to grow at about 13% over the next four years.

When I perform this exercise on HealthSouth, I get a future annual compound return of about 12% from now to 2020. I consider this a reasonable expectation in light of the fact that it is based on a much lower dividend growth rate than we’ve historically seen. In addition, the debt level here is high, but most of it is due well past the forecast horizon, so I consider it reasonable to expect some dividend growth. Finally, the payout ratio remains relatively small at about 36%. In my view, a 12% compounded return is a reasonable one for the risks associated with this name.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for HLS turned bullish when it closed above $48.00 on June 22. This signaled a bullish breakout from an Inverse Head & Shoulders Pattern on the daily charts which we view a basing pattern for the shares. From here we see the shares rising to $52.00 over the next three months.

Today we may buy HLS call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $47.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $52.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe HLS is a solid addition to any dividend portfolio.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio currently stands at 12% long, 3% short, and 85% cash.



Conclusion

As I’ve said many, many times, it’s unfortunate that investors can’t access the cash flows of companies directly, but must buy access them through the public markets. The vagaries of the market are such that it’s sometimes dangerous to buy shares and sometimes an optimal time to buy shares. When shares are priced for perfection, anything short of perfection may cause them to drop in price. That’s why I avoid such shares: there’s much more downside than upside. If things work out as expected, there’s little room for capital gains, as the market has simply been given what it expects. If, on the other hand, plans don’t come to fruition perfectly, shares will likely drop. The opposite is also true. If the market expects little from a business, there’s the potential for out sized gains.

In my view, the market is expecting very little from HealthSouth given that shares are trading as such a significant discount to the overall market. In addition, it should be noted that shares are also trading inexpensively relative to their own recent past. Given that the less you pay for an asset, the lower your risk is, my sense is that on a risk-reward basis, buying shares of HealthSouth makes sense at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HLS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.