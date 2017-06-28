DryShips: Creating New Victims

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

Since nothing (share dilution) has changed, the bull run won’t last for more than a day, as evidenced by the above one-day price action chart. The price action only created new victims. I expect DryShips (DRYS) stock will trade below $1 again unless the company opts for a 5th voluntary reverse split. Of course, the record 8th reverse split is inevitable due to the remaining share dilution worth $107.3 million.

New Victims

Regardless of the daily price action, the company collects above $2 million per day on average. If the stock trades greater than $2, the company may avoid another voluntary reverse split. DryShips is a heavily shorted stock; the short volume is about 60%. Many reports suggest that, in toxic financing deals, lenders may short their own stock. They thus benefit from both long and short positions. What I am trying to say is that share dilution, shorting, and naked shorting hammer the share price towards zero regardless. Current events are a recipe for share price collapse. That the stock often moves very high without any kind of news seems suspicious to a lot of us.

The stock moved +32% from a low of $2.13 to a high of $2.82. What we should notice is that, whenever the stock drops below $2, the company goes for a voluntary reverse split. On average, the company performs reverse splits once per month. The company just did a reverse split a few days ago ($4.25 = $0.85 x R/S 5); the stock quickly dropped to $2.13. I don’t think the company will go for another reverse split within a week’s time. What was the reason for the +32% gains? I checked on the company’s website and the SEC’s website, and there is no press release for today’s date. Today’s trading volume was 9.5 million, versus 3.6 million yesterday. When you look at the above price chart, every pop was followed by a pullback (it must be the share dilution).

Source: Nakedshortreport.com

Conclusion

At this rate ($2 million per day), the company should be able to collect the remaining $107.3 million in 53 days, or approximately 2 months. After this assignment, the company may start their next assignment--$2 billion mixed shelf offering? I would say yes. The company can easily dump more than 100 million new shares in the next two months. I expect there will be a minimum of one voluntary reverse split and a maximum of three reverse splits by the time the fourth round of the Kalani deal is over. To conclude, today’s bull run only created new victims. I would be comfortable shorting DRYS closer to $3 or above $3.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

