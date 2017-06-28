NIC Inc.: Niche Government Play

According to NIC Inc's (EGOV) annual report, it "is a leading provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide a higher level of service to businesses and citizens and increase efficiencies." Its revenues are "sticky" and recurring, coming primarily from long-dated contracts. It provides services such as enterprise-wide outsourced portals and other digital government services. It also provides them to multiple government agencies, including many states.

The business

Below we can see a breakdown of revenues:

Source: 2016 annual report

The company remains highly profitable, achieving almost 45% return on equity in fiscal 2016, and has been generating ROE in the mid-to-high 30's rather consistently over the last five years.

The recurring and long-dated nature of its contracts, along with the company's specialized expertise, seem to give it an edge that allows it to maintain above-average profitability.

There are also inherent risks, however, and these risks could be very close on the horizon. 23% of the firm's consolidated revenue comes from 8 contracts in which it provides outsourced portal and digital government services, as well as services to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA. These contracts have expiration dates within the 12-month period following December 31, 2016. There's quite a bit of risk in the business if these contracts aren't renewed, therefore. Not saying they won't be, but it's usually a good idea to ask "what if?"

It also has 15 similar contracts that can be terminated by the other party without cause upon a specified period of notice. These contracts comprised roughly 63% of total consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016. One of these contracts is the significant Texas Portal contract in the above graphic accounting for 20% of total revenues.

The company is very reliant on governments renewing contracts and keeping them, therefore, and it seems like a worst case scenario could be rather ugly and rather quick. Again, in a worst case scenario.

Strong balance sheet helps offset some concerns

NIC Inc carries no official debt on its balance sheet and gushes cash, turning roughly 22% of revenues right into free cash flow in fiscal 2016.

It also utilizes non-cancelable operating leases for the majority of its office space and equipment, which are "off-balance sheet" liabilities that I'd like to account for.

First, I used a discount rate of 5% to determine the present value of the leases. I made the below chart (and all others in the rest of the article) in Excel using data from the firm's financial statements.





Then I theoretically capitalized them, injecting them back into the company's capital structure.

We can see that the firm uses this form of financing sparingly, and the balance sheet still remains primarily equity based after adding them to the mix.

While I think it's highly unlikely that all of NIC Inc.'s contracts will be canceled or terminated to the point where it loses three-fourths of its sales (or more) overnight, the fact that it maintains a strong balance sheet as a backup does help further ease some of my concerns.

Exceptional return on invested capital

Taking things a step further, by accounting for the leases' effect on profits, we can now adjust its operating profit, or EBIT.





Next we can take taxes into account to calculate net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT. Dividing NOPAT by the adjusted capital structure can give us a glimpse into the company's return on invested capital.

The firm's ROIC is lower than its ROE, but it's still impressive and could attract the attention of competition.

So why worry?

Despite what appears to be a very cash-rich, lucrative niche business, there's still some concern for me personally, mostly revolving around its attractive economic profits (aka the spread between its ROIC and its weighted average cost of capital, or WACC). Not many firms can earn wide economic profits like this, let alone over a decade, without attracting attention.

What's stopping behemoths like IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), Accenture (ACN), or Oracle (ORCL) from stealing away business with more resources and more firepower? And on the flip-side, why haven't they already? My intuition tells me that NIC Inc. is facing a "WD-40" style niche, where its business is so specialized and small that it wouldn't be profitable for the bigger players to pursue it.

I can envision a scenario where it continues to earn impressive economic profits for a sustained period of time, but that's assuming that concentration and contract risks never come to fruition. It also assumes that more intense competition doesn't come along one day, eroding away at the firm's impressive excess profits. There are too many concerns for me personally to consider it as an investment at 26 times estimated 2017 earnings, despite my initial enthusiasm when I was only looking at the raw numbers.

