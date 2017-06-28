Primer On CEF Classes

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago.

A member asked me about the different classes of CEFs and the strategies that they employ. I thought that this information would make a good introductory article for people who are new to CEFs (closed end funds).

First of all, CEFs are, at their core, funds, just like their cousins the mutual fund and the exchange-traded fund [ETF]. A little known fact is that CEFs actually have a longer history even than mutual funds, and are therefore way older than ETFs. I have previously surveyed the different types of exchange-traded products here: "Exchange-Traded Products Series Part 1: Why Invest?"

CEFs, being funds, simply own stocks, bonds, commodities or other instruments, depending on their investment mandate. CEFs are also usually actively managed. Therefore, CEFs are merely a "wrapper" in which one can obtain their exposure to various asset classes, strategies or geographical allocations. It doesn't make sense to say, for example, that "I own 50% in stocks, 30% in bonds and 20% in CEFs", for the very reason that the CEFs are likely themselves invested in some combination of equities and debt.

One can usually find a corresponding ETF that matches the investment mandate of a particular CEF (notable exceptions are CLO equity funds such as Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) or Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC), or perhaps "go anywhere" bond funds that have a highly flexible mandate). In that case, what are the advantages of owning the CEF over the ETF? I think can think of several:

Active management from a hopefully seasoned investment manager

Leverage, often at much cheaper rate that can be accessed by retail investors (I am aware that ETFs/ETNs can be leveraged too, but they do not cover the entire investment universe)

Most importantly, the ability of CEFs to trade at premium or discount offers both pitfalls and opportunities, such as CEF arbitrage

In terms of the different CEF classes on offer, I will use the categories employed by CEFConnect. The reason for this is that CEFConnect is probably the most widely used CEF resource site available, and using the same categories will allow readers to easily source more information about a specific CEF class should they desire. The classes can be searched using CEFConnect's "Fund Screener", by selecting the "Strategies" tab.

There are currently a total of 532 CEFs in the CEFConnect's database. For each category, the number shown in parentheses indicates the number of CEFs in that class. I also present the largest CEF in each category as an example. Any comments of mine are in italics.

I. Tax-free income (166)

High-yield (6) e.g. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) National (80) e.g. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) State (80) e.g. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC)

II. Taxable income (143)

Convertibles (4) e.g. Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Government (3) e.g. Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) High-yield (37) e.g. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Investment grade (15) e.g. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Limited duration (5) e.g. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEMKT:EVV) Mortgage bonds (9) e.g. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Multi-sector (23) e.g. PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (NYSE:PCI) - includes PIMCO's "go-anywhere" bond funds Municipal (4) e.g. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Preferreds (15) e.g. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Senior loan (28) e.g. Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) - includes CLO equity funds such as Eagle Point Credit Company and Oxford Lane Capital Corp

III. U.S. equity (135) - note that this includes funds that may have partial international exposure

Covered call (27) e.g. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income (NYSE:EXG) Dividend equity (2) e.g. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Equity tax-advantaged (8) e.g. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) General equity (18) e.g. Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hybrid growth & income (14) e.g. DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Real estate (global) (4) e.g. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate (NYSEMKT:CGR) Real estate (U.S.) (7) e.g. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) Commodities (4) e.g. Central Fund of Canada (NYSEMKT:CEF) Energy/resources (8) e.g. BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Finance (2) e.g. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Healthcare (6) e.g. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) MLP (26) e.g. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) Utilities (9) e.g. Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEMKT:UTG)

IV. Non-U.S./other (88)

Asia equity (19) e.g. India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Emerging markets equity (6) e.g. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Emerging markets income (8) e.g. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD) Latin America equity (6) e.g. Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Global equity (8) e.g. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Global equity dividend (5) e.g. Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Global hybrid growth & income (13) e.g. Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:GLO) Global income (15) e.g. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEMKT:FAX) Other non-U.S. equity (7) e.g. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Undefined (1) e.g. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEMKT:VCF) - not sure why this doesn't belong in the muni category

Note that the CEFConnect categories are not the be all and end all, and oftentimes the classifications should be manually checked. For instance, the DNP Select Income Fund [DNP] is classified as "Hybrid growth & income" but with the majority of its portfolio (~86%) in utility stocks, it really should have belonged to the "Utilities" categories. Perhaps the meager 12% bond allocation of DNP is what caused it to be lumped with other hybrid funds, but if that's the case, why is Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU) (with ~65% in utility stocks but also ~25% in loans) also grouped in "Utilities" and not "Hybrid growth & income"? (I have previously written about DNP here: "I Would Avoid DNP Select Income Fund At The Present Time").

Additionally, the U.S./non-U.S. distinction used by CEFConnect is not always applied consistently. For example, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income [EXG], with 36% non-U.S. exposure, is classed under "U.S. equity", whereas the BlackRock Science & Technology Trust [BST], which has even less international exposure (27% non-U.S.) is in the "Non-U.S./other" category.

In some cases, a CEF could plausibly be classed under two or even more categories, but CEFConnect only allows a single designation. For instance, the BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust [BCX] and the BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (BUI) both employ option writing to boost their income, but their investment focus means they are funneled into the "Energy/resources" and "Utilities" groups, respectively, rather than "Covered call".

Moreover, these categories should just be considered as starting points for research CEF research. Even within a single category, fund performance can vary wildly. As a case in point, within the MLP space, the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TYG) has massively outperformed the Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) over the past five years. I have previously written about SRV's debacle here: "Cushing MLP Total Return Fund: A Lesson For CEF Investors". This is why I spend significant time searching for the best CEF(s) to choose from each class, which would hopefully benefit you as well.

TYG Total Return Price data by YCharts

If I were to organize CEFConnect's database from scratch, I might approach it in a slightly different way. In the members section of the Cambridge Income Laboratory, I have reorganized the CEF classes in a more logical format to aid portfolio construction. If you'd like to know more about my newsletter, please send me a message or leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXG, OXLC, UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.